Bombardier sees Middle East new and predetermined aircraft boom





Just over a month after completing its largest transaction this year in the form of a strong order for 20 new Challenger 3500 business jets from an undisclosed customer, Canada’s Bombardier (Chalet A19, Stand 1325) sees East demand for its Challenger and Global Platforms are intensifying to levels not seen since the pre-2008 era and claims that its portfolio will continue to be popular with a range of operators, particularly in the charter market. “Bomber planes are very popular in the region – and for good reason,” Christophe Degoumois, head of international business aircraft sales, told AIN. “The Bombardier boasts a strong portfolio of aircraft including the new Challenger 3500 business aircraft, which we introduced in mid-September, and the industry-leading Global 7500 aircraft, which continues to thrive in increasing its production.” The Bombardier marked its 50th Global 7500 delivery in March, following its 35th delivery in 2020. The aircraft carries up to 19 passengers and flies in a range of 7700 nm. The Challenger 3500 marks the evolution of the successful Challenger 350 brand: it carries up to 10 passengers and has a range of 3,400 nm. Bombardier expects to enter service in the second half of 2022. “The Middle East is a very important market for the Bombardier with significant growth opportunities, both from an aircraft sales perspective and from a market perspective, especially in the medium and large cab categories,” he said. Bombardier works with an Authorized Service Facility (ASF) in the region, the MRO of ExecuJet in the Dubai Airport Free Zone. It continues to be well positioned to offer customers a range of different maintenance skills in the region. The Bombardier Aircraft Specialized Group, the team that oversees aircraft assigned to special missions, will design a substantial presence at the Dubai Airshow this year. “Our aircraft, with their high stability and reliability, are well-suited to perform some critical functions with governments and agencies around the world, missions such as medical evacuation, surveillance and reconnaissance, or command transport,” he said. “In fact, there are more than 550 specialized Bombardier aircraft in service.” Degoumois said Bombardier’s customer-centric philosophy was highly valued in the Middle East. “Our sales team is well positioned to meet the growing interest in private aviation and has more than two decades of experience in the region. The continuity of business relationships has never been better and many of our customers are returning for their second or third replacement aircraft. “Our team has built considerable trust and strong relationships with our customers in the Middle East.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-11-11/bombardier-sees-middle-east-new-and-preowned-aircraft-boom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

