US, Russia, China, Pakistan meet to discuss Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis deepens





According to Joint 15-point statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The meeting comes weeks after a similar discussion took place in Moscow, where the United States did not attend. U.S. Special Representative Tom West attended Thursday’s expanded troika talks.

The Extended Troika “(e) expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and reiterated its unwavering support for the people of Afghanistan,” and “(w) welcomed the urgent provision of international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and expressed great concern at the potential for an economic collapse and a significant worsening of the humanitarian crisis and a new wave of refugees ”.

World Food Program’s David Beasley said Thursday that “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis is unfolding” in Afghanistan, where more than 22 million people could be at risk of starvation.

The Joint Statement “(a) acknowledged the concerns of international humanitarian actors regarding the country ‘s serious liquidity challenges and committed to continuing to focus on measures to facilitate access to legal banking services.” The Taliban do not have access to the multibillion-dollar reserves of the Afghan central bank, most of which is frozen in the US. The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan have called on the Taliban to allow unhindered humanitarian access and “(a) agreed to continue practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a “A stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible,” the joint statement said. The U.S. is committed, but has not recognized the interim Taliban government, which came to power after the capitulation of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and after occupying most of Afghanistan in a swift military campaign. A high-level U.S. inter-institutional delegation met with Taliban representatives for several days of meetings in Doha last month. The U.S. special envoy, speaking to reporters from Brussels earlier this week, said the U.S. was preparing for another inter-institutional meeting with the Taliban. The Taliban interim government – all male and made up of members of the Taliban and Haqqani network – has imposed severe social restrictions, especially on women. The Joint Declaration “(c) called on the Taliban to work with other Afghans to take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures equal rights for women and girls. participate in all aspects of Afghan society. “ The Four Nations “(w) welcomed the Taliban ‘s continued commitment to allowing the safe passage of all those wishing to travel to and from Afghanistan and encouraged rapid progress, with the onset of winter, in arrangements to establish airports nationwide which can accept commercial air, traffic, which are essential to enable the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid. At a news conference, West, the US special envoy, said: “The Taliban have generally fulfilled their commitment to us, to allow the Afghans to whom we owe a special commitment and the American citizens and LPRs. go abroad, especially in recent weeks. West said the “real challenge” to a safe passage is “potentially logistical, especially while we are in the winter months”, noting that Kabul airport’s ability to operate in the winter “is in question”. The Extended Troika “(c) condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to sever ties with all international terrorist groups, dismantle and eliminate them in a decisive manner and deny them. space for any terrorist organization operating inside the country “. West told reporters this week that the U.S. “is concerned about the escalation of ISIS-K attacks” and wants the Taliban to succeed against them. “We want the Taliban to succeed against ISIS-K. I think they have a very strong effort against this group,” he said. “We condemn the innocent loss of Afghan lives that has occurred in recent weeks from ISIS-K savage attacks across the country.” “When it comes to other groups, look, Al Qaeda continues to have a presence in Afghanistan that we are very concerned about, and that is a matter of constant concern for us in our dialogue with the Taliban,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/11/politics/extended-troika-afghanistan-talks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos