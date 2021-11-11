Boris Johnson says the UK is not a corrupt country. Is it? | Boris Johnson

At a news conference Wednesday, Boris Johnson faced such a barrage of questions about ethical standards in politics that he felt compelled to argue that the United Kingdom is not a corrupt country.

This was an unusual step for a British Prime Minister to take and asked the question: well, is that so?

The Johnsons government has faced numerous allegations related to corruption, self-interest, and wider misgovernance. Below are some of the key concerns.

Trying to save a Conservative MP from punishment

The catalyst for the current dispute was Johnson’s decision to try to retrospectively change the MP discipline system in order to avoid sentencing Owen Paterson, a former Conservative minister found by the standards commissioner and a cross-party committee that he had committed a scandalous act. violation of lobbying rules.

The Commons amendment that repealed any sanctions against Paterson was formally on behalf of another advocate, Andrea Leadsom, and was tabled toward reforming the broader standards system, but the motivation came from number 10, while using the Patersons case and proposing . the creation of a new standards committee with an integrated conservative majority sparked outrage. Johnson returned the next day.

Lobbying and MPs second job

Paterson lobbying was done on behalf of companies that together paid him over 100,000 a year. His case brought a new review of the scale of such external work, carried out mainly by conservative MPs.

A Guardian analysis found that more than a quarter of Conservative MPs had second jobs, making more than 4 million extra earnings a year. Part of this has involved concerns about potential conflicts of interest, such as former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, who was paid to advise a hand disinfectant company as he chaired a government working group that recommended new rules in benefit of the firm.

The biggest focus has been on Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, who has held the position of MP while earning at least 6 million extra as a lawyer, including a period of work in the British Virgin Islands during the blockade and using the Joint Office for at least one virtual meeting. Cox has denied breaking any rules.

Peerages for sale or for friends

On the weekend, an investigation showed that 16 of the Conservatives’ top cashiers in the last 20 years, who made donations to the party of 3 million or more, had become peers.

Johnson has previously been accused of open nepotism in the election of his colleagues, with elected officials including conservative donor Peter Cruddas, contrary to official advice, his friend Evgeny Lebedev, a number of former colleagues and his brother, Jo.

Dark standards by Johnson himself

The prime minister was criticized earlier this year for some uncertainty over the revelation of details about a stay at the luxury Mustique villa funded by a conservative donor. He has since refused to disclose the cost of another donated holiday, this one in Spain.

Most confusing is who paid for the renovation of Johnsons Downing Street apartment, which reportedly cost up to 200,000. Although Johnson eventually borne all the costs of the 30,000 public surcharge himself, some bills were initially filled out by the Cabinet Office and by Conservative peer and donor Lord Brownlow.

The Independent Adviser on Ministerial Interests, Lord Christopher Geidt, said Johnson had recklessly allowed the renovation to start without knowing how it would be paid, while the Electoral Commission launched an investigation after saying there were reasonable grounds to suspect that violations could have been committed. Finally, Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone could also investigate the matter.

Seeking to undermine the standards commissioner

After Patterson’s sentence was briefly overturned, one of Johnson’s top ministers, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, suggested that Stone resign, despite her independent status.

Since then, Downing Street has twice argued that Stone should not consider two standard issues personally related to Johnson who paid for the apartment renovation; and the cost of free holidays in Spain, provided by one of his ministers, Zac Goldsmith.

While the number 10 said these were purely ministerial matters, and thus were not within its competence to observe the conduct of MPs, it raised concerns that Johnson and his team were seeking to limit Stones powers.

Hobbling other independent regulators

Critics say the government’s new election bill will greatly reduce the powers of the Election Commission, the election observer.

Johnson also apparently intends to form a key ally, former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, chairman of Ofcom Broadcasting and Telecom Supervisor. After Dacre was turned down for the role, the ministers reopened the process with a change in job description, in order to give him a better chance.

In November 2020, Geidts’s predecessor as ministerial adviser, Alex Allan, resigned following Johnsons’ refusal to fire Priti Patel, despite an official investigation that found evidence that the secretary of state had harassed civil servants.

There are wider allegations that the government is trying to ensure that only its supporters are appointed to roles in other bodies, such as the Charity Commission.

Violation of international law / rewriting of treaties

Last year there was much criticism after the government admitted it had planned to violate international law by unilaterally changing post-Brexit provisions for Northern Ireland.

More broadly, there have been allegations that Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol in bad faith. Last month, Johnsons’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed that the UK government had always intended to scrap the protocol and signed it only to help win the 2019 election.