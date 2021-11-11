



WARSAW Tens of thousands of nationalist marchers took to the streets of the capital on Thursday to commemorate Poland’s independence, warning that the country was under attack by Middle Eastern immigrants trying to cross the eastern border with Belarus. An event traditionally dominated by anger at Polish liberals focused on blocking immigrants, which European officials say has been orchestrated by the Belarusian leader. In a speech at the start of the march, Robert Bakiewicz, the leader of a nationalist group that organized the event, drew applause and applause when he praised Polish soldiers, border guards and border police officers who he said were defending the nation. Poland is under attack, he said. Today it is the duty of every Polish patriot to support the state.

In previous years, the march has been characterized by violence and xenophobia; in 2017, right-wing demonstrators clashed with police and chanted, Clean Poland, White Poland and Refugees, get out! This year, organizers and the government seemed eager to avoid street fighting at a time of escalating international tensions. Gathered in a sea of ​​Polish red and white flags, the demonstrators began their march by waving red flags and singing the national anthem. A small group of young people waved a rainbow flag outside a subway station, near stalls selling books denying the Holocaust and celebrating fascist leaders like Francisco Franco of Spain. But as the crowd included burly youths who raised their arms in fascist salute for hail calls, Greater Poland and another group calling the border guards opened fire, it also featured peaceful young couples pushing prams. We are here to celebrate Poland’s independence. We just want to teach patriotism to our children, said Monika Arbaszewska, 38, a mother of two who joined the rally with her husband, Szymon. November 11 marks the anniversary of Poland regaining its sovereignty in 1918, more than a century after it was swallowed up by its neighbors. Memorials are meant to evoke unity, but in recent years, they have more often served to highlight the divisions that have plagued the nation.

This year’s march comes as thousands of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather just across the border with Belarus, trying to enter Poland, an EU country where anti-immigration sentiment is high. Opponents of Poland’s right-wing government canceled plans for their Independence Day rally in the same country as the nationalist rally, which had raised fears of street clashes. Instead, they held a small counter-demonstration in another part of Warsaw under the slogan Yes Independence, No Fascism. Polish leaders have used the border blockade to rally support in the EU, putting Poland as its protector. But right-wing government movements have put it in stark contrast to the EU for years, on issues like the independence of the judiciary and LGBT rights, and these tensions continue. Mr Bakiewicz, in his speech, criticized what he called domestic collaborators, stating that a war is going on, not only that at the border, but also the war with Germany and the European Union. He denounced plans to reduce carbon emissions like the green devil cooked by ecologists and the Germans to keep down Poland, a major coal producer. One protester set fire to a photograph of Donald Tusk, a former prime minister and senior EU executive who is now Poland’s main opposition leader, and others paraded a placard showing St. George passing a sword through a dragon wrapped in the blue flag of the EU. However, as the sun set on a clear day, there were no reports of serious violence. Anatol Magdziarz contributed to the report.

