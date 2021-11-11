SpaceX Crew Dragon follows the International Space Station

One day after one Sky lighting in Florida, four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule locked up on the International Space Station on Thursday, on track to anchor and begin their half-year stay aboard the orbital mail.

Crew Commander-3 Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer began the approaching phase of a 22-hour meeting shortly after waking up around 14:00 EST.

The flight plan required the fully automated Dragon Crew “Endurance”, making its first flight, to approach the station from behind and below, rotating up to a point directly in front of the lab before moving for an anchorage in early evening.

Dragon crew commander Raja Chari, left, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn, right, describe life aboard the SpaceX capsule in an Earth-related video showing the turtle doll used as an indicator of the crew’s zero gravity . Crew mate Matthias Maurer, using the camera, is out of sight. NASA



Waiting to welcome their new crew members were Expedition 66 Commander Anton Shkaplerov, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. They have been keeping the station to themselves since Monday when four other astronauts set off and returned to Earth on board their Dragon Crew.

Chari and his crew companions exploded from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, 10 days late due to bad weather, a minor medical problem with one of the astronauts and a decision by NASA to bring the crew that was leaving home on Monday before their replacements left .

Before going to bed early Thursday, Chari and his crew friends took the time to connect live television footage of the Crew Dragon interior, describing climbing into orbit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket and life aboard the Endurance.

“It has been a wonderful trip up here, an extraordinary experience,” Marshburn said. “Falcon gave us a very, very quiet ride. We were all surprised at how much we could feel the acceleration at first, which was very quiet, but then the drowning goes down and drowns back up.”

About half of men and women who fly in space suffer from space adaptation syndrome, a temporary but unpleasant disease caused by the body’s reaction to a lack of gravity.

Astronaut Raja Chari discusses Crew Dragon high-tech cockpit screens during a connected video tour. NASA



Marshburn is a space flight veteran, but three of his crew companions are making their first flight. He said they are all healthy and eat wholeheartedly.

“One of the most enjoyable things about being in space is eating and everyone is feeling really good,” he said. “We enjoyed the food, we already ate two meals, which is somewhat surprising. The young people on the crew have treated the food simply fantastic, we have had no misfortune at all.”

He said the astronauts are “encouraged to play with our food” and that “we have already had some targeted practices with macadamia nuts”.

“So far, I would say we have been quite successful. The life support system is still good,” he joked, “and all the important parts have no food particles on them.”

Barron pointed to the crew zero gravity indicator, a small turtle stuffed with the name Pfau, the German word for peacock. Barron and Chari are members of a class of astronauts nicknamed the “Turtles” while Marshburn was a “Peacock”. The German nickname added Maurer to the mix.

As for the on-board kitchen, “we spent a lot of our extra time in quarantine last week eating a lot,” Barron said, “so we’re well prepared to come here and eat a little more.”

While the astronauts were obviously feeling well in the early hours of their adjustment to weight loss, Chari requested a private medical conference, or PMC, when offered the option. “We will take the PMC,” he told flight flight controllers, “we have some things to report.”

NASA does not discuss astronaut medical issues and PMCs are just that, privately conducted.

