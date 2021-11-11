The International Space Station avoids Chinese space debris





On Wednesday, about six hours before NASA’s Crew-3 mission went into orbit, the International Space Station was forced to maneuver itself to avoid a piece of debris caused by a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite weapons test. The waste portion was projected to enter what is called the pizza box, a square-shaped area 2.5 miles deep and 30 miles wide, where the station is located in the middle. NASA officials are keeping a close eye on the area using data models for the location of objects in space held by the U.S. Space Command. Faced with a threat to the area, the agency worked with the Russian space agency in Moscow to ignite the pushers of the stations that increased its height by just under a mile. It just makes sense to go ahead and do this burning and leave this behind us, so that we can ensure the safety of the crew, told reporters Joel Montalbano, manager of NASA’s space station, during a press conference on Tuesday.

The wreckage is a remnant of China Fengyun-1C, a weather satellite that was launched in 1999 and deactivated in 2002, but remained in orbit. In 2007, China targeted the powerless satellite with a ballistic missile on the ground, tossing the satellite into pieces and creating over 3,000 pieces of debris. The missile test drew punishment from the United States and other countries at the time. The debris from the satellite was expected to pass close to the space station this Thursday evening, according to Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard astronomer who tracks objects in space. But now that the station has moved, the threat of a collision is small. Much of that debris cloud is expected to stay in orbit for decades, threatening the space station and other spacecraft. The station has carried out 29 such evasion maneuvers since 1999, a year after its construction began. In some cases, astronauts had to board their spaceship and prepare for an emergency launch in case the station was hit and damaged. Only the United States, Russia, China and India have launched anti-satellite tests. The most recent occurred in 2019, when India blew up a switched off satellite, an attempt to signal its ability to project military force into space.

The SpaceX mission that transported four astronauts to NASA, Japan and France to the space station in April had a fear of space debris. The SpaceX mission control warned the astronauts that some of the space debris was projected to move from the capsule, though nothing approached, and the crew arrived safely at the space station on April 24th. Days later, the U.S. Space Command determined that the alarm was the result of a reporting error and that there was never a collision threat because there was no object at risk of colliding with the capsule. However, the incident renewed discussion about the growing threat of space debris and other clutter in Earth’s low orbit.

