The Montreal International Motor Show will start in 2022, organizers say





The Montreal International Motor Show will return in 2022 after The 2021 edition was canceled because of COVID-19, organizers said Thursday. They also showed that, based on a survey of previous participants, consumer interest in returns is strong. Electric vehicles in particular have aroused public interest. The 2022 show is scheduled for January 21-30 at the Palais des Congress de Montreal. Similar to the survey conducted by the Canadian International AutoShow, MIAS asked previous attendees about the possibility of returning for the 2022 event if visitors, exhibitors and employees are required to present a vaccination passport, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Of the 6,758 responses, the results indicated that 32 per cent would attend while 36 per cent said they were more likely to attend and another 17 per cent were likely to visit. The poll also asked the reasons for not attending the show and out of 1,281 responses, 46 per cent indicated concerns about COVID-19 and 27 per cent indicated they did not need a new car. The remaining 27 percent indicated ticket price, parking, and other reasons for not wanting to attend. The survey asked about interest in EVs because EVs will be an important part of the show. Of the 9,792 responses, 33 percent indicated that the show is the ideal place to evaluate the options offered by current manufacturers, 25 percent said they would seriously consider their next purchase or rental as an EV, 17 percent indicated that the rental or purchase of their next would be a EV hybrid, and 16 percent indicated a desire to do a test. The poll also asked for the top three reasons to follow the show most likely and from 21,205 responses they saw that new cars topped the list with 29 percent.

