South Africa’s last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, dies at 85ExBulletin

De Klerk shared a Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and gave him the presidency in 1994 after black South Africans were allowed to vote. But he has remained a controversial figure there.

Former South African President FW de Klerk has died at the age of 85. When de Klerk took office in 1989, Nelson Mandela was still imprisoned and apartheid was still in place. De Klerk released Mandela and held a referendum in front of South Africa’s white voters to end that country’s white supremacy system. The vote was an overwhelming yes. De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela in 1993. NPR’s Eyder Peralta now joins us from de Klerk’s hometown of Cape Town, South Africa. Eyder, thank you for being here.

MARTIN: We know very well how Nelson Mandela changed the course of South African history, but many may not know de Klerk’s role in shaping the same events.

PERALTA: Yes. So look; he was president from 1989 to 1994 and he spent his career defending apartheid, which was a white supremacist system that dehumanized black South Africans. He divided people according to race. It kept most of you in South Africa from socializing, things as simple as going to the beach, right? And by the time he was president, South Africa had become a global pariah. The country was facing sanctions and a damaged reputation. Thus, de Klerk came to the conclusion that this system had gone his way, and he did two great things. He decriminalized the African National Congress, which is the South African liberation party, and released Nelson Mandela. This essentially ended the rule of the white minority in South Africa and ended the apartheid era. And de Klerk went on to share a Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela. And in 1994, he lost the presidential race to Mandela.

But the big question that always haunted him was whether he had ever really accepted the immorality of apartheid or whether he had done so only because of the situation in which his country found itself.

MARTIN: Right. So what was the answer to that question? I mean, did he ever realize the moral error that it was, or was it just not more economically viable for the country?

PERALTA: It always felt like it was torn. And that was it – it only appeared in full a few years ago when he gave an interview to the state broadcaster here. FW de Klerk in this interview refused to call apartheid a crime against humanity. And let’s hear a little from that interview.

FW DE KLERK: I am not justifying apartheid in any way.

MANELISI DUBASE: But why can’t you agree with him? Because it wreaked havoc on millions of South Africans.

DE KLERK: Yes, and I apologize for that. I apologize a lot for that. But there is a difference between calling something a crime. For example, genocide is a crime. Apartheid cannot be. That is why I am saying this.

PERALTA: So this created a big controversy in South Africa. People asked de Klerk to apologize, never to give him the respect a former president gets here in South Africa. And he repented. He apologized. And he said apartheid was immoral. But that question always stood above him.

MARTIN: How do people remember it there?

PERALTA: It’s early. I spoke with Hlonipha Mokoena, who is a South African historian at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, and she had mixed feelings.

HLONIPHA MOKOENA: He was a man who assumed he was in control until he was – this part of the reason why he felt comfortable dismantling apartheid was because he assumed he would be in power, he would control the process properly until the end .

PERALTA: You know, she said he was dying of old age, while others in the apartheid war did not reach the age he reached.

