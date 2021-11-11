The migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border is explained





Immigrants, most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia, and who hope to travel from Poland deeper into Europe, have gathered on the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing. Authorities closed the crossing on Tuesday, with aerial footage showing large crowds gathering in the area.

Here is what you need to know about the crisis unfolding on Europe’s border.

A Syrian asylum seeker, who recently arrived in Poland after his third attempt to cross the border from Belarus, told CNN that upon arriving at the border, guards caught him and three others in his group. He was beaten and suffered facial injuries, a broken nose and bruised ribs. Polish authorities say seven migrants have been found dead on the Polish side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus. Humanitarian groups are also accusing Poland’s ruling nationalists of violating international asylum law by forcing people to return to Belarus instead of accepting their protection demands. Poland says its actions are legal. Since the beginning of November, according to Polish authorities, 4,300 border crossing attempts have been registered. The Polish border guard said he had recorded about 1,000 crossing attempts in the past two days, including several “large-scale” attempts with groups of more than 100 people trying to break through the fence. Polish authorities have arrested a small number of people and immediately returned the others to Belarus. A representative of the Polish border guard told CNN earlier this week that some of the migrants had been pushed towards barriers by Belarusian services. Access to the area is strictly limited. Journalists and aid workers are blocked from traveling to the area from an exclusion zone. A bigger political crisis is erupting Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko has previously been accused of a migrant crisis at the border by the prime ministers of neighboring Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, prompting Poland to pass a bill in October to build a wall along its border with Belarus. Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied such allegations, blaming the West for the crossings and the treatment of migrants. Russia, Belarus’ largest (and most important) political and economic partner, has defended Minsk’s handling of the issue and denied any involvement in the crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Moscow “has nothing to do with what is happening on the border between Belarus and Poland.” And on Monday, Peskov said Belarus was taking all necessary measures to act legally. Russia underlined its support for the Lukashenko regime by conducting joint military exercises over Belarus airspace on Wednesday. Two Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bombers practiced “issues of interaction with ground checkpoints” with the two countries’ armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. Ukraine, meanwhile, said it would hold military exercises in an area near its borders with Poland and Belarus to counter a possible migrant crisis, with some 8,500 military and police expected to take part in the exercise, along with military aircraft. including 15 helicopters. Belarus faces new sanctions The United States and the European Union have announced new sanctions against Belarus this week. On Wednesday, the White House National Security Council said the United States was preparing “subsequent sanctions” designed to hold Belarusian leaders accountable for “continuing attacks on democracy, human rights and international norms.” The spokesman did not specify when the new sanctions would take effect. “We are deeply concerned about the inhumane actions of the Lukashenko regime and strongly condemn their heartless exploitation and coercion of vulnerable people,” the spokesman said. This is the second round of sanctions announced by the US in recent months. In August, the White House announced a comprehensive executive order targeting those in the Belarusian regime involved in the suppression of human rights and democracy. The executive order was issued on the one-year anniversary of the Belarussian election, which sparked widespread protests across the country and that the United States – and most of the international community – declared fraudulent. On Thursday, Germany’s caretaker Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the German parliament that the EU had decided to “expand and strengthen sanctions against the Lukashenko regime” at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. “Those people and companies actively involved in human trafficking will be further sanctioned, no matter where in the globe,” Maas said of the proposed sanctions, adding that there were “other options on the table”, including enlargement. of current economic sanctions.

CNN’s Nadine Schmidt, Katharina Krebs, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Antonia Mortensen and Magda Chodownik and Anna Chernova contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/11/europe/belarus-poland-crisis-explainer-cmd-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos