Despite international protests, the sale of Christie’s pre-Columbian objects went ahead, but almost a third of the objects failed to sell





An auction of pre-Columbian artefacts took place at Christies in Paris yesterday, November 10, despite widespread criticism of the sacred nature of some of the items on offer, as well as the legitimacy of the sale. The sale of the house “Pre-Columbian Art & Tano Masterworks” was preceded by a protest in person, a host of articles in the media, and a petition circulated inchange.org, signed by 44,767 supporters trying to stop the sale. Officials from several Central American countries issued a joint statement condemning the sale. However, the auction went on as planned, reaching $ 3,062,750 ($ 3,515,000), but with a third of the 137 lots sold. Christie’s defended the sale, saying the house recognizes “the duty to carefully research the art and objects we treat and sell.” The highest price achieved was for a Mayan ax, or ax, dated between 550 and 950 BC The piece sold for 692,000 ($ 793,600), more than tripling its high estimate of 225,000 ($ 257,993). Two gold pendants, one dated between 1 and 500 BC and the other dated between 800 and 1500 BC, reached 137,500 ($ 157,639) and 125,000 ($ 143,329), respectively. The most contested places were 38 Tano objects from the Fiore Arts Collection that are sacred to the Tano natives, 22 of which were sold. A Tano pendant dated 1000 and 1500 BC sold above its high estimate of 180,000 ($ 206,130) for 287,500 ($ 251,057). As an indigenous person, I can not understand the idea that someone just take someone else’s culture, something that is so sacred to them, and sell it for profit, Jesenia Valdez, a member of the cultural organization AraYeke Yukayek, said in an interview with Artnet News. Particularly important to Tano are the cleaning shoulders, six of which sell for $ 23,000 ($ 26,375) and 68,000 ($ 77,982) along with other Tano cultural objects, including ceremonial pendants and small sculptural objects called Zemis. of Zemis “They are literally the soul of our ancestors,” said Valdez. “They [objects] are not with us hurts the most. Mexico has become particularly vocal about protecting its cultural heritage at home and abroad. In May of this year, Mexican officialsthreatened with legal action against Sotheby’s in the hope of stopping the sale of pre-Columbian objects. Officials and activists were also calling for a ban on the online sale of pre-Columbian objects at the French auction house Artcurial, which took place on November 3rd. This sincerity comes after a declaration signed by France and Mexico in 2020 agreeing to step up the fight against illegal cultural property trafficking. The postponement of the sale also comes amid a major shift in public opinion regarding the ownership of cultural objects from the colonial era. Ahead of the sale, the country’s first lady Beatriz Gutirrez Mller expressed her disapproval of the sale in Tweet. In an interview withAFPMexican Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero called the auction “a crime”. The day before the sale, the embassies of Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Peru in France issued a joint statement condemning the auction, expressing “their concern for the commercialization of cultural property”, in the light of “the destruction of the history and identity of peoples brought about by the illicit trade in cultural property”. As caretakers of the art that goes through our doors, we understand that we have a duty to carefully research the art and objects we treat and sell, Christies Paris said in a statement sent New York Times last week. We devote considerable resources to investigating the origin of the works we offer for sale and have specific procedures, including requiring our sellers to provide proof of ownership. ” Artnet News contacted Christie’s for further comment after the auction, but did not respond by publishing the time. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





