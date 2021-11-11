New plans emerge as the clock strikes in line with global carbon market rules

With the clock ticking to the end of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, a key element remains unresolved: rules for global carbon markets that experts believe are critical to reducing emissions after climate change.

Signs of progress on one front appeared on Thursday as negotiators laid out a plan to create two types of issuance loans in order to resolve issues that have been unresolved for years.

The so-called “Article 6” rules for carbon markets are a hotly debated topic and a contributor to the demolition of the previous COP in Madrid in 2019, which was widely judged to be a failure.

The rules would pave the way for a system under which countries that have exceeded their climate targets will be able to sell units that represent emission reductions in other countries to use to meet their commitments. They would also create a new market for public and private sector unit trading.

Disputes remain over several key issues, including how units are counted, which loans should be allowed and whether some money from the sale of units should go to developing countries.

Speaking to the FT on Thursday, Norwegian Minister Espen Barth Eide, who is helping lead the Article 6 negotiations, said they were working on a “new approach” to the issue of how to prevent double counting.

This could happen, for example, if a country would plant a carbon-absorbing forest and record the resulting emission reductions in its accounts, also selling the unit to another country that used it to compensate for pollution. his.

According to the presented plan, a class of units can be traded by countries and used to meet their emission reduction objectives. Only one country will be allowed to apply for loans to reduce emissions. The second class of units will not be allowed to be used by countries to meet these objectives, but may be sold to other buyers, such as companies.

Experts said there was a clear desire among negotiators to finalize the rules, with countries that are well aware of the growing interest in carbon “offsets” – signs that organizations buy to offset their emissions.

I think we are at the point where each party has to accept something they will not be happy with

“Without a rule book there will still be international carbon market activities,” said Andrea Bonzanni, Director of International Policy at International Emissions Trading Association. “This is a change – a change in the broader context in which negotiations are taking place.”

James Cameron, an independent adviser to the COP26 presidency, said countries could see from the flow of dollars in compensation that “big money is approaching” – which was an impetus for finalizing the rules.

But just two days before the end of the conference, the country’s delegates are still struggling over some other technical issues.

Among them is whether pre-2020 loans should be allowed in the new system. Many of them are judged not to provide the climate benefits they claim and were created under the auspices of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

Developing and middle-income countries, such as Brazil, favor the possibility of “carrying” some of these loans, arguing that canceling them would obliterate the projects they have created – such as planting schemes. trees – from much-needed funds.

“There will be little room for limited transport,” Eide said Thursday.

A “buyers’ club” of nations buying only the newest, highest-quality loans could also emerge, experts following the negotiations said.

Another question is whether a tax should be imposed on all bilateral trade, with money going to a fund to help developing countries cover the spiral costs of adapting to climate change.

Although many developing countries favor this idea, many rich countries, such as the US, are reluctant to accept it. Instead, they intend to mediate an agreement under which adjustment money is distributed in another way.

This issue is “where is the real war and it is not clear what [a compromise] it seems “, said a person familiar with the talks.

There was “a general sense of hope that we would reach an agreement on Article 6 this time. “I have not had so much hope for the last three years,” said Kelley Kizzier, vice president of global climate change at the US nonprofit advocacy group Environmental Defense Fund.

According to Bonzanni, all three issues had been “the main stumbling blocks for a long time”. But he believes an agreement will finally be reached: “Progress is being made. “I think we are at a point where every party has to accept something they will not be happy with.”

Additional reporting by Neil Hume

