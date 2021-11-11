Union leaders praise the health authorities’ response to the NL cyber attack

Yvette Coffey, president of the Union of Registered Nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador, says it has been a busy time for healthcare workers. (Emma Grunwald / CBC)

Unions representing healthcare workers in Newfoundland and Labrador are praising the provincial health authorities in their response to the cyber attack which overturned daily and specialized medical services for the past 12 days with some services not yet fully returned.

By this point, workers were already facing a pandemic and a large workforce.

Yvette Coffey, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Registered Nurses Union (RNUNL), told CBC News on Wednesday that it has been a tense time.

“Our workers are very busy right now, trying to adapt and work through the system,” Coffey said.

“We are in regular communication with RHAs, with the Department of Health, and we are advocating for our members to have the extra support they need for mental health and the extra support to increase the workload now.”

RNUNL represents 5,300 nurses and practicing nurses throughout the province.

This week the provincial government discovered that the personal information of Eastern Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health patients and health care workers had been stolen during the cyber attack. She later withdrew from the allegation, saying officials were not sure if anything had been taken by the hackers.

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public and Private Employees Association, says the federal government also needs to take on some responsibilities for health and safety across the country. (Emma Grunwald / CBC)

Coffey said RHAs recognized the added anxiety and stress that the situation is happening to workers.

“They are doing everything in their power to add additional resources to mental health, directing our members, all healthcare workers and the public to access mental health resources,” she said.

“We all need to be diligent now with our information to make sure it is not misused, to follow the advice of regional health authorities and the government.”

Collaborative work

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public and Private Employees Association (NAPE), said the lack of response from members of his union came as a surprise. He said very few members addressed the union directly.

NAPE represents 10,000 healthcare workers in Newfoundland and Labrador, with about 5,000 of them in the Eastern Health region.

Earle said RHAs have provided direct information to members of his union with financial insurance and mental health support. He said he credits the RHA and the government for providing the information it can to the people most in need, such as its members.

“Health care workers have gone through 20 months of what most can not even imagine, then to have this on top of it, I can only imagine the stress levels they are at,” he said.

“What is unbelievable is the minimum level of complaint. Very few complaints.”

Looking ahead, Earle said he wants to have conversations about how to avoid possible future attacks, what the province did right, what could be done differently, and what could be done better.

He said the federal government should also take on some responsibilities for health and safety across the country.

“I think we should do this in cooperation,” he said.

“What we want to know is what is being done to protect information in the future.”

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador