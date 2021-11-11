International Space Station launches rockets to dodge some space debris from destroyed Chinese satellite





It is becoming more and more crowded in outer space. Space trash, big 96,000 tons from it, poses a great danger to everything released from the Earth. On Wednesday, the International Space Station was forced to launch a rocket to avoid some debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite weapons test, reports say. According to a report from The New York Times, the maneuver occurred just 6 hours before the launch of NASA’s Crew-3 mission into orbit. Russian Roscosmos space agency said part of the space debris had been detected by an automatic warning system. The debris was expected to pass within 600 meters (2,000 feet) of the International Space Station on Thursday, according to U.S. time. Science Times reports. It was envisioned that the waste portion would go into what is called the pizza box, a square-shaped area 2.5 miles deep and 30 miles wide, where the station is located in the middle. The area is being closely monitored by NASA officials, who use data models to locate objects in space held by the US Space Command, The Times explained. To mitigate the threat, NASA worked with the Russian space agency in Moscow, which fired propellants at the Russian spacecraft Progress MS-18 for 361 seconds to clear the debris. The maneuver raised the height of the ISS by just under a mile, reported Tech Times. According to registryThe Russian space agency confirmed the successful maneuver Tweet. During a news conference on Tuesday, Joel Montalbano, manager of NASA’s space station, told reporters: “It just makes sense to go ahead and do this burn and leave this behind us, so that we can ensure security. of the crew, quotes The New York Times. The wreckage that caused the disturbance and precipitated the maneuver was a remnant of China Fengyun-1C, a dismantled weather satellite that had remained in orbit and became the target of a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite weapons test, creating more than 3,000 pieces. spatial debris a movement. which at the time withdrew the sentence from the US and other countries, The Times reported. According to Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard astronomer tracking objects in space, the wreckage was expected to pass Thursday evening, Nov. 11. Although, with the ISS move, The Times noted that the threat of a collision is now small. Since 1999, the International Space Station has conducted 29 such evasion maneuvers. Some of those cases required astronauts board their spaceship and prepare for an emergency launch in case the station was hit and damaged, The Times reported. European Space Agency the data show that about 29,570 specific fragments of debris are being actively monitored by numerous space surveillance networks. The total mass of all space debris in Earth orbit is 96,000 tons, reported Science Times. READ MORE:

