The center reviews guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. Check the details | Latest India News





The center on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. Under the new guidelines, children under the age of five are excluded from pre- and post-arrival testing for coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in India. However, if they are detected symptomatic of coronavirus infections on arrival or during their quarantine period at home, they will undergo testing and be treated according to the prescribed protocol, the PTI news agency reported citing instructions. In particular, existing guidelines were revised in view of the increased coverage of Covid-19 vaccination across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare underlined. Read also | The center reviews guidelines for international passengers arriving in India. Check the details The paper also underscored the need to monitor the ever-changing nature of the virus and the evolution of disturbing variants of SARS-CoV-2, although it noted that the global trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic is declining with certain regional variations. Check out the complete guidelines for international arrivals in India: > This standard operating procedure will be valid from November 12 until further orders, the ministry said. > At least 15 days must have passed since the end of the Covid-19 vaccination schedule. > If passengers are fully vaccinated and come from a country with which India has a reciprocal agreement on mutual acceptance of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines, they will be allowed to leave the airport and should not be quarantined in home. However, they themselves monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival. > For passengers who are partially or not vaccinated, they will need to submit a sample for the Covid-19 test upon arrival at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport. Other measures they will need to adhere to include home quarantine for seven days, re-testing on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitoring of their health for the next seven days . > Travelers under home quarantine or self-health monitoring, if they show signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or test positive for Covid-19, they will be immediately isolated and reported to their nearest institution. health center or will call the national helpline number. 1075 or state aid telephone number. > It is mandatory to provide physical distancing and thermal control upon arrival on arrival. > The completed online self-declaration form will be displayed to airport health personnel. > Passengers who will be found to be symptomatic during the examination should be isolated immediately and sent to a medical institution according to the health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts will be identified and managed according to the established protocol. > The suspected casual contacts are the passengers sitting in the same row, three rows forward and three rows backwards along with the identified cabin crew. Also, all community contacts of those travelers who tested positive (during the home quarantine period) would be quarantined for 14 days and tested according to the ICMR protocol, the guidelines said. (With agency details)

