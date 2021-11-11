Three Trojans named on the NCCAA All-Region Women’s Soccer Team





GREENVILLE, SC — The North Central Region of the Athletic Association of the Christian National College (NCCAA) has announced the team elections of all regions for the 2021 season. TIU Second Students Abigail Olsson AND Zoe Villont , and high Kailynd Tubb both were selected for their field play this season, among a total of 16 athletes selected from nine teams in the region. The selection of Olsson, Tubb and Villont are the 39th, 40th and 41st honorees of the NCCAA All-Region in program history, marking the fourth consecutive season with at least one selection for the Trojans. Villont is one of the five honored second team players, while Olsson and Tubb were selected as members of the 11-man first team. “I am proud of our trio of ladies for their excellent game in the field season,” said the coach Patrick Gilliam . “Abigail ‘s production statistically shows her resilience this season and the growth of her game and confidence. Kailynd has been a key player for 90 minutes in the central midfield role. It is a demonstration of her tireless work in an awkward position on the pitch. “And leaving A big injury last season, Zoe was one of our strongest defenders with her tireless work and courage on the pitch with a passion to grow, learn and improve.” Olsson, a striker from nearby Crystal Lake, Illinois led the Trojans with 12 goals and four assists during the 2021 season for a total of 28 points. After making 30 strikes this season, Olsson posted a percentage of 0.400 shots, the third highest score in a single season in TIU women’s football history. The election is Olsson’s first honor at the NCCAA. Tubb, a defender / midfielder from Thousand Oaks, California, started and played 16 games in 2021, scoring the top three goals in his career during his first season. After making 24 shooting attempts and 12 goal kicks, Tubb finishes her career at TIU ranked ninth in the history of the goal shooting program (42) and 12th in total shooting attempts (70). The selection marks the NCCAA Third Region Region Tubb honor, which was named the region’s second team in 2019, and the first team during the shortened and postponed 2020 COVID-19 season. Villont, a defender originally from Woodstock, Illinois, played in 16 games this season with 15 starts. After the red shirt in the 2020 season last spring due to injury, Villont scored her first career assist during Trinity’s 4-0 win over San Diego Christian on September 4th. Villont also made three shots on goal and one shot on goal this season. The selection is her sometimes collegiate football honor. The Trojans finished the 2021 season with a final record of 7-9-1 overall, and 4-8-1 in the league game. Women’s football honors at the FULL NCCAA 2021 Player of the Year Brianna Uhl (Trinity Christian) Coach of the Year Diego Cevallos (Judson) First Team Across the Region Brianna Uhl F The Christian Trinity Megan Moeller F Northwest (MN) Abigail Olsson F Trinity International White Lark F Judson Kelly Leon MoF Judson Katie Drenth MoF The Christian Trinity Kailynd Tubb MoF Trinity International Kaleigh Van Elst D The Christian Trinity Yetzemany Solis D Judson Autumn Bergemann D The Christian Trinity Marrisa Fetters GK Judson Second team across the region Maddie Missey D Greenville Zoe Villont D Trinity International Esther Karhayu F Betheli (IN) Madilynn Lombardo D Hannibal-LaGrange Emily Currie MoF Northwest (MN) Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay updated with the latest TIU women’s soccer news and schedule updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics TIU football for women Tweet – @TIU_WSoccer @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiu_wsoc Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian loyalty, and lifelong learning.

