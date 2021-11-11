The case of Doug Ford for Ontario Highway 413

Content of the article
Elections are still seven months away, but the battle for highways is escalating.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Doug Ford held his second press conference of the week for the construction of new highways, this time Project 413 connecting Vaughan with Halton.
When he was making the announcement, Ford seemed to be content with the fact that opposition parties in Queens Park are united against him.
At the moment, our 400 series highways are blocked by traffic jams. Ask anyone who drives with them and you will hear the same thing: they are not suitable for the current needs of Ontarians, Ford said, adding that the region around Toronto will grow by 1 million people over the next five years.
Afterwards, Ford hit his political opponents.
Previous governments chose to say no, Ford said. They said no because they cared more about ideology than real people.
Liberal leader Steven Del Duca did not even wait for Fords’ announcement before attacking him
The Ontario Liberals will cancel Hwy. 413 and reinvest the money saved in schools and in public transit, Del Duca said in a statement issued ahead of the Fords event.
The IDP is on record that it opposes the highway in any way, form or form, and on Wednesday published a letter sent to the Auditor General requesting that its office review the project.
Let me be clear: Hwy. 413 is a climate and financial catastrophe, said Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, while calling for the project to be canceled.
Yet for all their fuss, political leaders seem to be going against local sentiment.
True, some councilors voted against the idea, but as Ford made his campaign-style announcement in favor of the 413, Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson stood by him.
We know the corridor is needed to serve growth and I think we can look at ways it can also be innovative, Thompson said.
He also encouraged the province to ensure that the project has a transit feature and green initiatives such as electric vehicle charging stations.
What many do not realize is that Hwy. 413 is just one part of a corridor that was set aside by the previous Liberal government for future highway infrastructure, transit and electricity grid.
The Peel region, which includes Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga, protected the highway for more than a decade. The 2019 Long Range Transport Plan published by the region was highlighted in its support for the GTA West corridor.
The Peel region has protected a highway in the GTA West corridor to accommodate future growth, to significantly reduce congestion on regional and municipal transport networks, and to facilitate the efficient movement of goods, the plan still says.
The Peel Regional Council changed its stance only earlier this year following a co-ordinated campaign by environmental groups and developers who opposed the project. The strongest opposition comes from Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, which is strange given that the highway passes through areas that are in support of the project.
Brampton City Council has asked the county to change some design elements and make the part of the project that runs through that city an urban boulevard concept rather than an elevated highway. But Brampton does not completely reject the need for 413.
Maybe it’s because local politicians, in the areas where the highways will pass, actually know where their voters are.
A poll commissioned by the Liuna workers’ union last March found that 57% of voters in Toronto supported the construction of Hwy. 413, compared to 25% against. He found that 67% of voters in Halton and Peel where the highways will pass support construction, while 22% oppose it.
When you see Ford standing on the podium enjoying the NDP, the Liberals and Greens rejecting Hwy. 413, this smile may be the one who thinks about all the votes won next June.
