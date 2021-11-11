WA COVID-free status will attract international university students to Perth, but barriers remain

The relative security of Western Australia from COVID-19 will be a key part of its push for international students, but the recovery of the sector still remains in balance.

For the first time since closing the borders at the start of the pandemic, international students will be admitted to the WA when the state reopens early next year.

They will have to meet the same requirements as all other travelers, including double vaccination to avoid hotel quarantine.

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan and Education Minister Sue Ellery met with tertiary education executives Wednesday to discuss the plan to bring students back to WA.

Ms. Ellery is confident that many international students will be coming to WA on time for the 1st semester of 2022, which will begin in late February.

“I do not see any reason why they will not do it [return]”They are registered now and the universities want them to return to campus, have visas and wait for flights,” she said.

“The view expressed in yesterday’s meeting was that semester 2 is looking great and semester 1 is a bonus.

“If you were a mom or dad sitting in Singapore or elsewhere, wondering where you might want to send your 18- or 19-year-old to get the best education, Western Australia is one of the safest places in “Do it,” she told ABC Radio Perth.

Education Minister Sue Ellery says WA’s reputation as a safe place to study will help attract international students to the state. ( ABC News: Hugh Sando )

Survey finds Australia no longer ‘open and welcoming’

But a survey of more than 1,000 education agents from 70 countries by education provider Navitas presents a different picture.

“Australia continues to pursue being open and welcoming, and is no longer considered safe and sustainable,” wrote Jon Chew, the organisation’s head of strategic knowledge and analytics.

“Australia lags behind the UK and US in the ‘safe and sustainable’ measure for the first time since the pandemic spread.

“Australia has now lost any limited reputation advantage it enjoyed during COVID-19.”

Although each state and territory has now outlined its plans to move away from COVID-19 restrictions, Mr. Chew said some reports were seen overseas as “false beginnings.”

‘Closed demand’ will be eased when borders open

But Mr. Chewsaid things were improving, with the repressed demand waiting to be released when the borders were opened.

“I think hope and optimism are certainly improving. The tenor of political and political announcements in the last month has really shifted in the right direction,” he said.

“But what students, parents and agents need is a concrete date around which they can plan this very big step in their lives.”

Mr. Chew says it is still possible for students to enter the WA on time for the first semester if a boundary decision is made soon. ( Source: Unsplash )

With the clock marking the start of the 2022 academic year, Mr. Chew said it is not too late to prepare for students to arrive for semester 1.

“Any announcement on this side of Christmas would still make it very feasible for students and their parents to complete the arrangements they need,” he said.

“There are a lot of students who have already started, they have already bet in Australia and started studying again in their online countries, so they will be ready to board a plane as soon as possible.

“I think a lot of students have defended their bets, so they are keeping their options open for as long as they can.”

WA COVID-free status will attract Chinese families

The WA seems almost certain to be the last state to lift its borders, sometime in late January or early February.

Many sectors have complained about the impact these restrictions have, with businesses struggling for qualified staff.

Chew said that while many countries are learning to live with COVID, the WA approach may prove to be particularly popular among Chinese students and their families.

“They have continued to maintain a zero-COVID environment in the home,” he said.

“For those parents and students … field connections are telling us that there is a lot more reluctance to jump on a plane in the UK or Canada.

“This is a key market where being able to provide a zero-COVID environment is extremely attractive.”

Western Australia’s goal of keeping COVID out will attract Chinese students. ( Supplied: Tourism and events in Queensland )

But he said it would still be a top selling point for other countries, even where COVID is more prevalent.

“COVID is still a very real disease, it ‘s not something you want your kids to get,” he said.

“For many parents, security is very high on the list when it comes to choosing a place to send their children.

“So I think in this regard, WA’s extremely phenomenal record in treating COVID is an absolute asset.”

Fear that WA may be left behind while dragging on after reopening

But the CEO of the International Education Association of Australia, Phil Honeywood, remains concerned that WA may lose.

Mr. Honeywoodis expressed concern that WA could miss the return of international students because of its schedule for reopening state borders. ( Supplied: IEAA )

“On the one hand and a prayer, we must say with hope that it will be January, February when the WA population will be 90 percent vaccinated,” he told ABC Radio Perth.

“We would hope that they match up with other states in terms of good numbers coming in for the first semester.

“But at this stage we are thinking that the second semester will be when we really get a significant boost in terms of full-time students.”

Mr Honeywood said many students and their families have been patient since the onset of the pandemic, leaving their studies pending or attending classes online.

But now, he said, they want security.

“They want to transparently understand what is happening in the different states to which they are returning to study or want to start their studies for the first time,” he said.

Universities focus on the future as they attract students to return to campus

Curtin University has almost 2,500 overseas students waiting to start their studies or return to university.

Deputy Chancellor Harlene Hayne told ABC Radio Perth she and other higher education executives had worked well with the government.

Professor Hayne says it is time to move forward, rather than worrying about past government decisions. ( Supplied: Curtin University )

She said that from her point of view, there was still no major concern about the lack of a specific date.

“I think the issue of the mythical date has been a bit exaggerated,” Professor Hayne said.

“Given that we have waited two years, we really have to wait another month to know exactly on what date the WA will open for international travelers, including international students.”

Professor Hayne said there was little benefit in worrying about the effects of previous government decisions, compared to how other jurisdictions had handled the pandemic.

“The only thing we can do is what we can do in the future,” she said.

“It may happen that the decisions taken by the government have forced some students to make a choice to go somewhere else in Australia or somewhere else.

“But I think the great opportunity here in Western Australia is, as the Minister has made it clear, it is a very safe place to be.”