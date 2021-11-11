International
NB Summary of COVID-19: 70 cases reported Thursday
Public Health reported 70 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in New Brunswick to 580.
Of the new cases, 45 or 64 percent are unvaccinated.
There are 18 people in the hospital, 11 of whom are in intensive care. Of the 18 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 14 are unvaccinated, Public Health said in a press release.
The rate of new vaccinations has slowed recently, with 86.3 per cent of New Brunswickersnow fully vaccinated and 93 per cent receiving their first dose.
The switch continues for some, ending for others
The breaker measures are set to end for the Saint John region (Zone 2) starting Friday at 6 p.m.
The measures have been extended for another week for Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview. The other regions in Zone 1 will have the lifting of the measures on Friday.
The Miramichi Region (Area 7) will begin switching measures starting Friday at 6 p.m., with the exception of the Black River Bridge and communities in the east, Murray settlement and areas in the south, and New Jersey and communities in the north.
The province encourages residents to report violations
Public Health announced that enforcement will be stepped up to ensure that those allegedly isolated are doing so.
“The issue at Greater Moncton has been that people have not been properly isolated,” said the Chief of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell. “Domestic transmission is where we are seeing more than half of the new cases in the area.”
The province is now encouraging New Brunswickers to call or email if they witness violations of public health measures.
Decomposition of new cases
70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in six of the seven health regions. New cases are broken down this way:
Moncton Region, Zone 1, 21 cases:
- Six people aged 19 and under
Four persons 20-29
Five people 30-39
Three persons 40-49 and
Three persons 60-69
Eighteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
St. John’s Region, Area 2, 22 cases:
11 persons 19 years and under
A person 20-29
Three persons 30-39
A person 40-49
Two persons 50-59
Two persons 60-69 and
Two persons 70-79
Sixteen cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.
Fredericton, Zone 3, 9 cases:
A person 19 years and under
Three persons 20-29
A person 30-39
A person 40-49
Two persons 60-69 and
A person 70-79
Five cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Edmundston Region, Area 4, one case:
The case is under investigation.
Bathurst Region, Area 6, one case:
The case is the contact of a previously confirmed case.
Miramichi Region, Zone 7, 16 cases:
Five people aged 19 and under
A person 20-29
Four people 30-39
A person 40-49
Two persons 50-59
Two persons 60-69 and
A person 80-89
Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.
Public exposure announcements
For the full list of new and previous public exposure announcements, please visit New Brunswick government website.
People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still have a laboratory test for COVID. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and they should be isolated while waiting for the test result.
People who are not fully vaccinated and have no symptoms are now being instructed to get one Rapid point care test for COVID-19 at home Examination set (Rapid POCT). They do not need to be isolated unless instructed to do so by Public Health.
All positive care point test results should be confirmed by a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.
It may take up to 14 days to come out positive after exposure to COVID-19, so even if their results come back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and be tested immediately if any occur.
They should also avoid visiting places with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters during that 14-day period.
For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a potential exposure, Public Health recommends that they monitor symptoms for 14 days after a potential exposure and have a COVID laboratory test if symptoms occur.
They do not need to be isolated while awaiting their test results.
If they have no symptoms, they can get a quick test bag and do not need to be isolated.
What to do if you have a symptom
People who worry that they may have COVID-19 can take an online self-assessment test.
Public Health says the symptoms of the disease have included fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple marks on the fingers and toes.
People with one of these symptoms should stay home, call 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/nb-covid-roundup-nov11-1.6245978
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
