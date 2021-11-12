Idaho State Economics Student Wins Best University Paper at International Research Conference





Idaho State University student Gwyneth Donahue’s research on the wage gap between immigrant and domestic workers in the United States has earned her the award for Best University Work at the International Society of Atlantic Economics conference. Donahue research will also be published as part of the award. Donahue, a young woman studying economics at the College of Business, began her research as an assignment in the econometrics course of Professor Dr. Iris Buders in Spring 2021. Econometrics applies statistical and quantitative methods to analyze business and economic phenomena, Buder said. When Gwyn proposed her research project, I could already see the potential for her idea and she went on to make a lot of efforts to develop her theoretical model, which was based on her thorough literature search. After Gwyn presented her latest class research paper, it was truly one of the best university econometrics papers I had ever read. Buder suggested that Donahue continue her paper work throughout the summer and submit it to the IAES for entry into the competition. Donahue said her motivation for choosing the topic was to explore the root cause of the pay gap and whether or not it can be explained by educational or professional choices or the potential for discrimination against immigrants. While education, occupation and other demographic attributes were shown to contribute to the wage gap [between immigrant and native workers in the U.S.], the paper also shows that there remains a part that is unexplained by these variables, which can likely be attributed to discrimination, Donahue said. Donahue said she also found that the pay gap narrows the longer an immigrant stays in the US Although this pay convergence is not consistent between any occupation, she said, showing that immigrants in unskilled occupations have a higher pay gap wages with locals versus immigrants in skilled occupations. Throughout the search process, Donahue was able to gain experience using two search methods, including the ordinary least squares (OLS) regression analysis and the Blinder-Oaxaca decomposition, which Donahue said were attributed to the most great experience. She was also exposed to a greater understanding of the structure and presentation of academic articles. [I was able to learn] how to conduct proper research using statistical analysis and how to effectively communicate findings. I learned how to use statistical analysis and statistical software, and how to apply these tools to help answer economic questions, a skill that will undoubtedly be applicable in the future. said Donahue. After attending the conference, Donahue said the experience only increased her plans to join the academy in the future. She said the opportunity to compete internationally in addition to publishing her research will be a valuable attribute to add to her doctorate. program applications once graduated. Buder explained that these types of experiences are beneficial to students for a variety of reasons, but are especially important for those planning to attend graduate school. Buder said conducting research at the university level can not only demonstrate students’ cognitive and writing skills in university schools, but is also a good opportunity to help guide students toward their ideal curriculum. of graduation based on their research interests. Gwyns’s tireless work on this research project was rewarded in a big way by being published as a university student is a very important achievement, Buder said.

