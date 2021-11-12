Who is Alexander Lukashenko? Here’s what you need to know

He has promoted ice hockey, vodka, saunas and running tractors as medicine for Covid. He sent a fighter jet to capture a European aircraft carrying a known dissident. He has made his generals greet his teenage son.

Named the last dictator of Europe, Alexander G. Lukashenko of Belarus, the leader Wednesday at the center of the border conflict with Poland and Lithuania that is rocking Europe, has a long history of challenging the West. In a region hit by decades of authoritarianism, he has proven to be one of the most brutally insistent leaders in the former Soviet Union, a single state backed by a powerful and threatening security apparatus and the Kremlin, once his ally.

In almost three decades in power, Mr. Lukashenko, 67, the former director of a Soviet collective pig farm, has built a cult of personality like Batka or the father of the Belarusian people. It also made its landlocked country, bordered by Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia, a credible buffer between Russia and its twin rivals, the European Union and NATO.

But his long model of election manipulation, the silence of dissent and the violent repression of opponents has taken a toll. Mass protests erupted in August last year after he declared a landslide victory in the presidential election that many saw as fabrications. The uprising tested his hold on power like never before.