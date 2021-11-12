International
Who is Alexander Lukashenko? Here’s what you need to know
He has promoted ice hockey, vodka, saunas and running tractors as medicine for Covid. He sent a fighter jet to capture a European aircraft carrying a known dissident. He has made his generals greet his teenage son.
Named the last dictator of Europe, Alexander G. Lukashenko of Belarus, the leader Wednesday at the center of the border conflict with Poland and Lithuania that is rocking Europe, has a long history of challenging the West. In a region hit by decades of authoritarianism, he has proven to be one of the most brutally insistent leaders in the former Soviet Union, a single state backed by a powerful and threatening security apparatus and the Kremlin, once his ally.
In almost three decades in power, Mr. Lukashenko, 67, the former director of a Soviet collective pig farm, has built a cult of personality like Batka or the father of the Belarusian people. It also made its landlocked country, bordered by Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia, a credible buffer between Russia and its twin rivals, the European Union and NATO.
But his long model of election manipulation, the silence of dissent and the violent repression of opponents has taken a toll. Mass protests erupted in August last year after he declared a landslide victory in the presidential election that many saw as fabrications. The uprising tested his hold on power like never before.
Here’s what you need to know about the Belarusian leader.
Lukashenko climbs to power.
Mr Lukashenko rose to prominence in the early 1990s, portraying himself as a popular populist hero against a corrupt, immoral and harassing elite. Armed with a harsh rural accent, Mr. Lukashenko took the floor of the Belarusian legislature in December 1993 and struck the chaos and swindlers in the country.
His rise was rapid and he became the country’s first president less than a year later.
Mr Lukashenko still considers himself a defender of the powerless. But his government routinely harass, imprison and even torture critics some have disappeared and others have gone into self-imposed exile to avoid imprisonment and also arrest journalists and exterminate independent media.
Many see his son Nikolai, now 17, as his undeclared heir.
Mass protests over the controversial 2020 elections.
Last summer, the largest demonstrations in the country’s history erupted after Mr Lukashenko claimed he had won more than 80 percent of the vote in the presidential election, which many considered rigged. The government had decided that most of the key potential challengers were unqualified to run.
Claims of a landslide sparked widespread outrage at a time when the country is being hit by the spiral scale of Covid-19 infection and an economic crisis. A week after the August 9 vote, tens of thousands of protesters, by some estimates, the crowd was 200,000 filled the center of the capital, Minsk. It was a strong show of challenge in a country of 9.5 million people. The protests were the most difficult test yet if Mr. Lukashenko’s relentless repression could have kept him in power.
In the end, a violent police crackdown and the arrest and repression of key opponents helped silence his critics, at least temporarily. More than 32,000 protesters were arrested and at least four died during the protests. But events underscored the fragility of Belarus’ political system.
Diverting a plane to catch a dissident.
In a decades-long catalog of oppression, this has become a defining example of how long Mr Lukashenko will go to eliminate dissent: in May he sent a fighter jet to capture a Ryanair flight traveling through the airspace of country and ordered the aircraft. to land in the capital, Minsk. Roman Protasevich, a prominent 26-year-old dissident journalist who was aboard the plane, was later captured.
The forced reduction of commercial flight drew international condemnation. The flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, was diverted to Minsk using the deception of a bomb threat, according to Western governments, which described it as an act of piracy. No bomb was found on board.
In a video released by the government, Mr. Protasevich later confessed to taking part in organizing the riots, but friends say the confession was made under duress.
Dispute over immigrants at the Polish border.
The recent crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus erupted after it became increasingly apparent that Mr Lukashenko had orchestrated an influx of thousands of migrants to the European Union in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions against Belarus.
The turning point became Poland, an EU country where power is held by a right-wing, anti-immigration government. As thousands of migrants arrived and settled in the cold at the border, the EU has gathered around Poland. Western officials say, among other things, Mr Lukashenko is trying to sow discord in Europe by producing a migrant crisis.
The continent is still recovering from the 2015-16 migrant crisis when more than one million migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrived in Europe, fueling a massive humanitarian challenge and boosting the rise of far-right opposition parties opposed to the EU. -in and Islam.
In the recent crisis, Mr. Lukashenko has once again presented himself as a defender of the interests and honor of Belarus. But Gustav Gressel, a senior policy associate at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said his self-mythology was weak.
While other European authoritarians had successfully cast themselves with compelling narratives Vladimir V. Putin as the restorer of the prestige of the Soviet era in Russia; the Hungarians Viktor Orban as the defender of European Christianity; Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the embodiment of the greatness of the Ottoman era of Turkey, Mr. Gressel said Lukashenko does not have such a story.
Elian Peltier in Brussels contributed to the report
