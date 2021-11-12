The Fourth Covid Wave in Germany: A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated





BERLIN The University Hospital of Giessen, one of the most popular German clinics for lung diseases, is in capacity. The number of patients with Covid-19 has tripled in recent weeks. Nearly half of them are in fans. And everyone is unvaccinated. I ask every patient: Why were you not vaccinated? said Dr. Susanne Herold, head of infectious diseases, after her daily round in the ward on Thursday. It is a mix of people who do not trust the vaccine, do not trust the state and are often difficult to reach by public information campaigns. Patients like her are the main drivers of a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in Germany that has produced tens of thousands of new infections daily more than the country has had at any given time of the pandemic.

For Germany it is a surprising turn. At the beginning of the pandemic, Germany had given an example of how to manage the virus and keep the death toll low. He was quick to establish widespread testing and treatment, to expand the number of intensive care beds, and had a leader entrusted to Chancellor Angela Merkel, a trained scientist whose government guidelines for social distancing were widely respected.

But today, a combination of factors has spurred a new rise, among them winter temperatures, a slow spread of booster vaccines and an even more pronounced rise in infections in Eastern European neighboring countries like the Czech Republic. The fact that Germany is in a kind of political oblivion as it passes between governments has not helped. But virologists and pandemic experts say there is little doubt it is the unvaccinated who are contributing the most to the wave of infections that plague hospitals across the country.

It is our low vaccination rate, we have not done what was necessary, said Dr. Herold in Giessen. She was part of a team of scientists who modeled the impact of a fourth wave and warned in early summer that with the Delta hyper-contagious variant, at least 85 percent of the entire population would have to be vaccinated to avoid a crisis in the system. health care. .

We are still below 70 percent, she said. I do not know how we can win this race with time with the fourth wave. I’m afraid we’ve already lost. The vaccination rate in Germany is much better than that of many Central and Eastern European countries, where the number of deaths from coronavirus is increasing. In Romania, for example, only about four in 10 people have had two shootings and deaths from the coronavirus have reached record levels. However, with about one in three Germans still not fully vaccinated, the German vaccination rate is among the lowest in Western Europe. In Belgium, Denmark and Italy, three in four people are fully vaccinated. In Spain and Iceland, only about two in 10 have not yet reached the second blow. Portugal has a vaccination rate of close to 90 percent.

The German norm remains due to vaccine resistance pockets that are not limited to, but particularly deep, in the former communist east, where the far-right party Alternative for Germany is strong. Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, leaders of the AfDs parliamentary group, are both proudly unvaccinated and both tested positive for the virus in recent weeks. What we are experiencing is above all a pandemic of the unvaccinated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier this month. Infections have also increased in parts of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, two rich southern states that are home to a vocal protest movement against measures to combat the virus, known as Querdenker, or vice versa.

We have two viruses in the country, said recently in a televised debate, the governor of Bavaria, Markus Sder. We have coronavirus and we have this poison, which is spreading massively, he said referring to misinformation about vaccines. Updated November 11, 2021, 7:14 pm ET Klaus-Peter Hanke knows firsthand about that poisonous propaganda. He is the mayor of Pirna, a city of less than 40,000 people in the eastern state of Saxony, who experienced a wave of violent protests by anti-vaccines in the last days of the blockade last spring. One in three voters in the Pirna constituency cast their ballots for AfD in the September national elections. And just under half the population refuses to be vaccinated. They have helped Saxony become the country with the lowest vaccination rate in Germany and the highest per capita number of new infections.

Vaccination readiness is low here, Mr Hanke said in an interview. We tried to counter this with dialogue. But there is a point where you hit a wall, and you just can’t go any further and one result is that it has escalated. The Covid ward at the hospital is running out of beds. Even there, almost all patients are unvaccinated, said Mr. Hanke: Nine out of 10.

And yet, some restaurants in the city have billboards in the windows, inviting everyone not just those vaccinated or cured of an infection according to state rules to go inside. There are now 10 control teams of three people each a police officer, a health officer and someone from the public order department who roams the city restaurants, bars and hairdressers and fines those who do not follow the rules in the country: Owners must pay 500 euros , about 572 dollars, customers 150 euros, 170 dollars. It is quite drastic, said Mr. Hanke, who has vaccine resistant in his circle of friends. But we see no other way to get people to change their behavior. At least anecdotally, the tough approach can be rewarded. Waiting times at mobile vaccination units were increased to two hours this week, reported Mr. Hanke, suggesting that the threat of exclusion from much of domestic domestic life could push more people to take a hit.

Several other German states are now working on similar regulations, introducing stricter mask mandates and instead of a negative test, making it mandatory to pass a vaccination or infection test for entry into many countries. That may not be enough, said Sandra Ciesek, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt University Hospital and the signer of a paper by seven prominent scientists published last week in which they urge politicians to speed up reinforcing measures and consider a range of measures, including partial blockades for the unvaccinated or even a short-term national blockade.

The lack of political leadership at the national level at a time when the number of new daily infections is going beyond 50,000 has added to the confusing approach to virus retention. Since her Conservative party lost the national election in September, Ms Merkel remains the sole head of an interim government, while her possible successor, Olaf Scholz, has been plunged into difficult coalition talks with two other parties. Where is Angela Merkel? Der Spiegel asked in an article this week, before asking a few paragraphs below: Where is Scholz? It is a question that many virologists across the country are asking, worried that a lack of political leadership is wasting precious time and could cost lives.

There is no real center of power and responsibility: the country lacks leadership, said Michael Meyer-Hermann, head of the Systems Immunology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research and a member of the expert council that advised Ms. Merkel. throughout the pandemic. The outgoing government is no longer reacting realistically and the next government is underestimating everything, he added.

After the number of new daily coronavirus infections reached a record on November 3, reaching 33,949, German virologists sounded the alarm. Response from the future coalition partners Mr. Scholzs was a statement promising that there would be no further blockage. For me it was a key moment, said Professor Meyer-Hermann. They act as if the pandemic is over at a time when numbers are exploding. Christopher F. Schuetze contributed to reporting.

