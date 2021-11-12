International vacation: Who, where and when?





With 22 City stars in action during the international holiday, our players will be scattered across the globe playing various World Cup Qualifiers over the next five days.

Below is a guide to who is called, plus where and when their nations play. Submit regular reviews at mancity.com when and where our players are featured. All start hours are based on GMT in the UK. England Kyle Walker / Phil Foden / Raheem Sterling / Jack Grealish / John Stones Albania (H) Friday12, 19.45 November

San Marino (A) Monday, 15 November 19:45 Position: England only need one point from the matches against Albania and San Marino to qualify. Belgium Kevin De Bruyne Estonia (H) Saturday, 13 November 19:45

Wales (A) Tuesday, 16 November 19:45 POSITION: Belgium has qualified and will lead the group if it avoids losing to Wales. Germany Ilkay Gundogan Lichtenstein (H) Thursday, November 11 20:45

Armenia (A) Tuesday, 16 November 21:00 Position: Germany has qualified as the group winner. Netherlands Nathan Ake Montenegro (A) Thursday, 11 November 19:45

Norway (H) 16 Tuesday, November 19:45 Position: The Netherlands leads Group G, but can still lose to Norway and Turkey still in the race. Victory in one of the remaining two matches will see Oranje’s home. Portugal Joao Cancelo / Ruben Dias / Bernardo Silva Republic of Ireland (A) Thursday, 11 November 19:45

Serbia (H) Sunday, 14 November 19:45 Position: Portugal has qualified from its group – facing Serbia will determine who leads Group A – provided Portugal do not lose to the Republic of Ireland. Spain Aymeric Laporte / Rodrigo Greece (A) Thursday, 11 November 19:45

Sweden (H) Sunday, 14 November 19:45 Position: Spain needs a point against Greece to qualify and can still lead the group. Ukraine Oleksandr Zinchenko Bulgaria (H) Thursday, 11 November 17:30 (friendly)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (A) Tuesday, 16 November 18:45 Position: Ukraine relies on the results of France and Finland that go in their favor to have a qualifying chance. Brazil Gabriel Jesus / Ederson Colombia (H) Friday, November 12 00.30

Argentina (A) Tuesday, 16 November 23.30 Position: Brazil and Argentina have seven games left and Brazil is currently six points ahead of the South American World Cup qualifying group. US Zack Steffen Mexico (H) Saturday, November 13 1:00 p.m.

Jamaica (A) Tuesday, November 16 22.00 Position: The United States are currently second in their qualifying group for Central America with eight games to play. Algeria Riyad Mahrez Djibouti (A) Friday, November 12 13:00

Burkina Faso (H) Tuesday, 16 November 16:00 Position: Algeria leads Group A and victory over Burkina Faso (joint top) will secure first place. England U21 Cole Palmer / Tommy Doyle Czech Republic (H) Thursday, 11 November at 19:00

Georgia (A) 16 Tuesday, November 14:00 ENGLISH U20 James McAtee Portugal (H) Thursday, November 11 at 14:00 Belgium U19 Romeo Lavia Azerbaijan (A) 10 November 17:00 – * Lavia played in the 5-1 victory

Luxembourg (H) Saturday, 13 November at 17:00

Spain (A) Tuesday 16 November at 17:00

