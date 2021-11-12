UN chief says global warming aims to ‘support life’

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that a key target for the temperature in climate talks is reliance on life, but he still hopes world governments will increase their promises to reduce emissions. greenhouse gases.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Guterres said negotiations set to end on Friday in Glasgow, Scotland, most likely would not deliver on the carbon reduction promises he has said are needed to keep the planet from warming. beyond the threshold 1.5 degrees.

However, the UN chief did not say at what point he thinks this goal should be abandoned.

When you are on the verge of the abyss, it is not important to think too far into the future, he said. What is important to discuss is what your first step will be. Because if your first step is the wrong step, you will not have the chance to … do a second or a third.

So far, the talks have not come close to achieving any of the three UN priorities announced for the annual conference, called COP26. One is reducing carbon emissions by about half by 2030 to achieve the goal Guterres alluded to.

The other two are pushing rich countries to deliver on a 12-year pledge to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate financial assistance for poor nations and to ensure that half of that amount goes to help them adapt to the worst effects of climate change.

Guterres said the talks in Glasgow are at a crucial moment and should go far beyond securing a weak agreement that the participating countries agree to support.

The worst thing would be to reach an agreement at all costs by a minimum common denominator that would not respond to the great challenges we face, Guterres said.

That’s because the main goal of limiting heat from pre-industrial times to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) by the end of the century is still achievable but life-sustaining, Guterres said. The world is already warming 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Less than 36 hours after the scheduled closing of negotiations, Guterres said that if negotiators fail to achieve the ambitious goals of carbon reduction and it is very likely that this will not happen, then national leaders will have to come up with new promises. next year and in 2023 during level meetings.

Guterres later told climate negotiators that promises are empty when the fossil fuel industry still receives trillions of subsidies … or when countries are still building coal-fired power plants.

In a separate interview late Thursday, former Irish President Mary Robinson accused Saudi Arabia and Russia of trying to cut off or soften the tongue in a draft deal that would require the gradual removal of coal and the end of fossil fuel subsidies. .

She also criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the climate talks, for not taking them seriously enough, not being in a state of crisis and staying close, unlike his French counterpart in 2015.

Guterres said he agreed with climate youth activists, who have been a daily presence protesting in large numbers outside the climate talks, and sometimes inside, who have called on the UN to qualify the warming. global a high-level climatic emergency.

To me, it’s clear it’s a climate emergency, Guterres said.

As horrific and tragic as the COVID-19 pandemic may be, there is a way that climate change is more of an emergency, Guterres said.

The pandemic is reversible. We have the tools and instruments to stop it, he said. Climate change is a global threat to the planet and humanity. And at the moment, we do not yet have all the tools and instruments we need to defeat it.

And a lot of it depends on the money.

The lack of movement for financial aid to poorer countries worries Guterres, who later told negotiators that the gap was an obvious injustice. He said that if he were the leader of a small vulnerable island or other endangered country, he would be upset with what is not happening in Glasgow.

Peter Liese, a senior member of the European Parliament, said Thursday that he and his fellow lawmakers will push for the $ 100 billion to be finally handed over next year.

And that rich-poor split continued to show up on Thursday.

The talks are now at the point where two paths were possible: one that was good for humans and the planet, and the other that led to carbon colonialism, said Bolivia chief negotiator Diego Pacheco Balanz. We must fight the developed countries against carbon colonialism.

Balanz was speaking on behalf of the developing countries negotiating bloc that includes countries from Africa, Latin America and Asia with China and India among the latter.

Guterres praised a deal Wednesday night between the United States and China to cut emissions this decade as one reason why he still hopes for some success in Glasgow.

The deal paves the way for further deals, Guterres said in a 25-minute AP interview.

The UN chief said he hoped two difficult issues that challenged the solution for six years could be resolved in Glasgow: the creation of viable markets for carbon trading and transparency showing that the promised actions to reduce pollution are real. .

New drafts of documents regulating international co-operation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the carbon markets section, were published overnight, as well as new proposals containing various options for evaluating and tracking financial assistance to countries. in progress.

The chairman of this year’s UN climate summit called on negotiators from nearly 200 countries to engage in another gear shift as they try to reach agreement on outstanding issues a day before talks are scheduled to end.

British official Alok Sharma said he had no illusions that the texts being reviewed would fully satisfy all countries at this stage, adding that we are not there yet.

___

Associated Press writer Aniruddha Ghosal contributed from Glasgow.

___

Follow AP climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears and Frank Jordans in @wirereporter

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.