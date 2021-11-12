Quebec COVID-19 response hampered by ignorance, shortcomings: Senior health counselor





Quebec’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic in long-term care homes was hampered by a lack of work and equipment and ignorance of how the new coronavirus spreads, a senior health official said in an investigation Thursday. Dr. Richard Mass, a strategic medical adviser to the Quebec director of public health, told the investigation that the province had difficulty securing personal protective equipment during the early days of the pandemic, when there was a “fierce battle” over things like masks and testet. . Even if the authorities had sufficient protective equipment, it is unclear whether they would have known the best ways to use it, he told the investigation investigating the high number of deaths in long-term care homes in spring 2020. By at the end of March 2020, the virus was thought to be spreading mainly from people with symptoms, he added. “There were people who said, ‘we think it was transmitted by asymptomatic people,’ but there was no consensus,” he said, adding that neither the authorities in the United States nor the World Health Organization recognized asymptomatic spread as a way important transmission. . The story goes down the ad Read more: No euthanasia in care homes in Quebec during COVID-19, says expert in medical investigation Public health officials, he said, had no sense of how fast the virus was spreading to long-term care facilities, including Montreal Residence Herron, a private center where 47 people died. “It was a shock to see that there were explosions of that magnitude so fast,” he said. The director of public health is scheduled to testify later Thursday. Read more: Systemic heresy blamed for COVID-19 deaths in care homes in Quebec, investigation hears Earlier in the day, Quebec reported 663 new cases of COVID-19 and four other deaths attributed to the new coronavirus. Health officials said COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell by five from a day earlier to 215, and 42 people were in intensive care, a drop of three. Read more: Quebec reports 663 cases of COVID-19, total active now over 5,500 The Quebec Institute of Public Health said 90.8 percent of residents 12 years and older received at least one dose of the vaccine and 88.3 percent were considered adequately vaccinated. The story goes down the ad The institute said Quebec Northern Territory Nunavik remained the most affected region in the province per capita, with 1,318 active cases per 100,000 people. There were 64.5 active cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people across Quebec.















