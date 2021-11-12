Calls for climate change reach boiling point in Glasgow





Mr Huq, now 69, sat down with a can of Irn-bru, Scottish soda, in his hand under a giant inflated globe in a large auditorium known here as the Action Area one day this week. A steady stream of people came to consult and talk. At one point, a 10-foot-tall doll, named Little Amal, passed through the room, to which Mr. Huq seemed inattentive. This is what he likes to do at every summit factory himself in one place and get people to visit him, he said. He has been in each of them since the first Rio climate change convention was negotiated in 1992. The loss and damage was initially supported by countries in the Pacific Ocean, and then embraced by an expanded group of developing world countries. All the while, real losses and damages continued to accumulate. The storms left the harvest. Droughts turned agricultural land into desert. Scientists became better at determining the role of planet warming in extreme weather. As negotiators met at the 2013 climate summit in Warsaw, super typhoon Haiyan swept away homes and farms and killed more than 6,000 people in Southeast Asia. The loss and damage were acknowledged in the 2015 Paris Agreement, the agreement between nations to work together to limit global warming, but not before the United States included a specific language that ruled out the possibility of liability and compensation. The United Nations ordered reports. A dictionary was written to define all the ways the countries were facing irreparable damage, like the loss of territory that requires people to pile up and move or the flooding of large areas of agricultural land that could not be recovered. A breakthrough came at the Madrid climate summit in 2019: an agreement to set up a technical assistance program. So far it consists of a website, but without staff or funding. Yamide Dagnet, who is following the climate negotiations at the World Resources Institute, called it insufficient. A few months later, Mr. Huqs’s place was hit by Cyclone Amphan. The country’s early warning system managed to get millions of people out of danger. But a year later, said Mr Huq, researchers from the International Center for Climate Change and Development, of which he is director, discovered that thousands of people had migrated to Dhaka after the storm flattened their homes. This is a loss and damage to people’s livelihoods, he said.

