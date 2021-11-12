The US court temporarily blocks the release of the January 6 Trumps data





A U.S. appeals court has temporarily blocked lawmakers investigating the case deadly uprising of 6 January from access to data from the White House Donald Trumps, as the court considers an urgent request by the former president to block their release. The administrative stand, issued Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, aims to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against the release of the documents. The National Archives was scheduled to provide Congress with hundreds of pages of documents on Friday, but the appellate court has now set the next arguments in the case for November 30th. The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the riots in the U.S. Capitol is looking for Trump’s call records, draft speeches, and other documents related to Jan. 6. The Panel has postponed the recordings as part of its attempt to understand the events that led to the attack, in which a crowd of Trump supporters were looted buildings and forced to hide lawmakers who were proving the victory of Joe Bidens presidential election. Trump had repeated baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud for weeks after the Nov. 4 election, and he was later blamed in the House of Representatives for inciting the uprising after the riots. Last month, the Biden administration rejected Trump is trying to claim executive privilege to block the release of documents to the House panel, saying such an action was not guaranteed. Trump then went to court, arguing that as a former president he still had the right to exercise privilege over the records and that their release would harm the presidency in the future. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday dismissed those arguments, stressing in part that presidents are not kings and plaintiff is not president. She again denied an urgent motion by Trump on Wednesday. In their appeal to the Court of Appeals, Trumps lawyers wrote that without a stand, the former president would suffer irreparable harm through effectively denying a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard of a serious dispute between the former president. and the incumbent president. A crowd of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress rallied to confirm Joe Bidens’ election victory. [File: Leah Millis/Reuters] The Nov. 30 arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, one nominated by Biden. So far, the House of Representatives panel has interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement as part of its investigation. There are also called on call more than two dozen Trump administration officials and allies of the former president, including Mark Meadows, former chief of staff of Trumps and Steve Bannon, former adviser. On Thursday, the White House announced to a Meadows lawyer that Biden would relinquish any executive privileges that would prevent him from cooperating with the committee. Meadowss’s attorney, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response, saying his client remains under the guidance of former President Trump to respect the long-standing principles of executive privilege. It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict, Terwilliger said.

