The SpaceX crew arrives at the International Space Station

A SpaceX capsule with four astronauts was towed on Thursday to the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

It took 21 hours to fly from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering post.

A German and three American astronauts said it was an exciting moment when they first saw the space station 30 miles away “a rather glorious sight”, according to Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule.

“Navigate in space and shine like a diamond,” noted German astronaut Matthias Maurer. “We are all very excited, very excited.”

The entire Dragon flight was automated, with Chari and pilot Tom Marshburn monitoring the capsule systems, ready to take control if necessary. At one point, they reported what looked like a “scratched stamp” or perhaps a small mechanical nut floating near their camera’s field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern. The mooring took place 423 kilometers from the eastern Caribbean.

Dragon and crew astronauts-3 are approaching @space_station pic.twitter.com/CG5FUmbgIa –@SpaceX

The station’s welcoming committee consisted of three astronauts instead of the seven originally planned. That’s because SpaceX turned four of the station’s residents on Monday, as the launch of new arrivals continued to be delayed.

“I can not tell you how happy I am to see these smiling faces,” said NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei after embracing each of the newcomers. “Each of us, the seven of us, are friends and we will become even better friends over time.”

Vande Hei and one of the two Russians on board are in the middle of a one-year mission that will not be completed until March.

While Chari, Marshburn, Maurer and NASA astronaut Kayla Barron were adapting to the lack of weight, all but Marshburn are beginners in space, the previous crew was adapting to life on Earth. “Gravity is muffled, but learning is slow,” Japanese astronaut Akihoki Hoshide wrote on Twitter.

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and during this time will host two groups of visiting tourists. Russia will launch the first group in December and SpaceX the second in February.