Doctor BC makes international headlines for diagnosing ‘climate change’

Vancouver –

To listen to Dr. Kyle Merritt to say this, he is simply a family doctor of a small town, interested in being accurate and helping his patients, however he has also attracted the attention of the world by being probably the first doctor to diagnose a patient with “climate change”.

This summer, while the province was in control of an unprecedented season of fires, then punished by the oppressive hot temperatures, the emergency department where he works was busy with those suffering from heat-related issues.

“As I started to see more and more of this and I started to make those connections between what was happening to the climate and the health of my patients, it became disturbing, honestly, to see the effects that were happening to people,” he told CTV. News in an interview.

These effects included heat stroke, dehydration, and breathing problems. He was treating a patient in her 70s and started thinking about basic issues. He eventually diagnosed it with climate change.

Merritt said he could see that climate change was affecting those who were poor and vulnerable.

“So people who can’t afford air conditioning, for a variety of reasons, can’t escape the smoke, etc., have to work outside. These are the people over whom we are seeing the highest impacts. And how “Doctors, it is our responsibility to start looking at those underlying causes and try to advocate to protect our patients,” he added.

The Nelson-based physician is also a member of Doctors for Planetary Health. In their time, they advocate for policymakers and the public to take action and be aware of the impacts of global warming. He and the other doctors are clear, their views are theirs and not necessarily those of their employers.

Dr. Linda Thyer is a founding member of the group. She works with young people and told CTV News that she is also seeing the impact that the climate crisis has on that demographic. Along with physical impacts, there are impacts on mental health.

“We are seeing this develop in many ways. Some of them are losing hope for their future. They are not necessarily seeing that it makes sense to go to university, save for retirement, and many are even thinking if they want to. to have children “, added Thyer.

Dr. Maura Brown described many ways the public can influence climate change, including: going vegetarian more often, walking or cycling to work, and heating their homes with electric pumps. At the community level, she said talking about this issue and anxieties can also help.

“If you do something to contribute, you gain a sense of advocacy, you become part of the solution instead of the problem. And it just really helps people,” she told CTV News in an interview.

She added that for young people, it can really help to see the older generations intervene to address this issue.

As for Merritt, his diagnosis is making a fuss around the world.

“I’m not used to this amount of attention I’ve gotten lately over the last two days here. Yes, it’s interesting the way things I think have an impact,” he said.