Scott Morrison says he believes he never told a lie in public life was it a lie? | Scott Morrison

It was a short and simple question asked to Scott Morrison in a radio interview.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, have you ever told a lie in public life?

His answer was just as short: I do not believe I have, no. Nr.

Morrison made the comments to 3AW radio on Friday, in an interview reiterating his false claim that Labor wants to raise the price of gasoline.

While it is impossible to refute what Morrison believes, we can run in his memory.

Here are five topics Morrison has made false or inaccurate statements for readers to judge, including cases where prime ministers’ denials can be interpreted as lies.

1. Electric vehicles

During the 2019 elections, Morrison claimed that electric vehicles could not tow boats or caravans or reach campsites and that Bill Shorten wants to end the weekend when it comes to his electric vehicle policy.

On Tuesday, as he published his electric vehicle policy, Morrison was asked about his past comments on the campaign against them and replied:

But I did not. This is simply a Labor lie. I was against Bill Shortens’s mandate policy, trying to tell people what to do with their lives, what cars they should drive and where they could drive.

The labor policy included a target that 50% of new vehicles be electric by 2030, but did not include a mandate.

On Thursday, when Channel Nine Natalie Barr noted there was no mandate in Labor policy, Morrison claimed they would raise the price of fuel.

Scott Morrison Challenges False Allegations Over Labor Electronics Car Policy Video

In fact, Labor demanded pollution standards for vehicles and subsidies for electric vehicles, none of which increase the price of gasoline.

2. Submarines

In September when Morrison unveiled the new Aukus alliance, the purchase of nuclear submarines and the cancellation of the conventional submarine $ 90 billion contract with France, he stressed that the poor performance of the Naval Group was not to blame.

Asked about the outbursts, delays and complications, Morrison replied that he did not believe those criticisms were fact-based.

But under growing French diplomatic pressure, Morrison claimed Nov. 1 that our concerns about early delays and delivery, especially about things like the content, time and cost of Australian industry, had raised concerns in my mind.

How the story unfolded: video of Scott Morrison and Emmanuel Macron on the submarine

When French President Emmanuel Macron accused Morrison of lying about France’s announcement, private messages were revealed to refute the claims, revealing that Macron had asked: Should I expect good or bad news about our common submarine ambitions?

The texts show the opposite of what was intended that 48 hours before Australia canceled the Naval Group contract, Macron was still in the dark.

Morrison also falsely accused reporters of taking selfies with Macron and that he would not skate in Australia when Macrons’ criticism was directed at Morrison, not Australia.

3. Spreading vaccination is not a race

As the spread of vaccination in Australia stalled in mid-2021, Morrison tried to rewrite history in his comments that it was not a race.

Morrison told Channel Sevens Sunrise on July 29:

When professor [Brendan] Murphy and I made those remarks, we were talking about regulating vaccines.

Scott Morrison says Australia could ‘go for gold’ in vaccine after ‘not a race’ comment video

In fact, on March 31st after both Pfizer AND AstraZenecaCovid-19 vaccines were approved Morrison said:

We are working through GPs as we move to 1B and the six million Australians who are part of this. And so, it’s not a race, it’s not a competition

4. Taiwan

On May 6, Morrison erroneously characterized Australia’s policy toward Taiwan as a two-tier country, a principle China pledged to implement when Hong Kong regained control of Beijing in 1997.

Morrisons’s office claims he was talking about Hong Kong, despite the question not mentioning him.

‘Did he make a mistake?’: Marise Payne grilled for Morrison’s comments video in Taiwan

Speaking to SBS on May 12, Morrison was asked about the comments and was denied making a mistake:

What we do know is that we have a situation with China where we have known, we have known, how they see these relations within the region, especially in relation to Taiwan, once Hong Kong and things of that nature. And so Australia understands this and that has always been the basis of our policies.

5. Shanghai Sam

In September 2019, the Coalition was leading the defense for its MP Gladys Liu, arguing that media scrutiny for its alleged ties to China was racist.

Asked about his description of Labors Sam Dastyari as Shanghai Sam, Morrison claimed that I did not use any of those phrases.

In fact, Morrison described Dastyari as Shanghai Sam in a Twitter post:

AND on September 6, 2016, Morrison said: Shanghai Sam must go. It’s that simple.