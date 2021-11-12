The Ducks sign two international players





EUGENE, Ore. A pair of international players, Daniel Bullen from Scotland and Jay Gould-Healy from Singapore, have signed a National Letter of Goal with the Ducks, the head coach. Casey Martin announced Thursday. The next golfers saw their shares rise after winning the tournament during the summer of 2021. “Both of these players have a chance to play and play right away,” said Martin. “I can’t wait to get them on campus and start working with them.” Daniel Bullen,? Auchterarder, Scotland Currently 21rr– ranked junior golfer in Europe according to European golf rankings Selected to play for Great Britain and Ireland vs. Continent Europe in trophy Jacques Léglise 2021 Selected to play for Scotland at Home Internationals 2021 Shot a low round of 66 for youth winning 2021 Pollock Junior Masters (7-under, 71-66-69-206) Honors medal in the Faldo Series Northeast Championship (72-77-72-221) Semifinalist in the British Amateur R&A Boys Championship 2021 bound for fourth in the English Championship U18 Boys Amateur Championship (3-under, 67-67-70-73-277) Qualifies for the Scottish Men’s 2021 Open Championship. Martin for Bullen: “Daniel had a great summer as things started again. He proved to be one of the best young players in Europe this summer. We are thrilled he chose Oregon as there were many schools behind him.” Jay Gould-Healy,? Singapore Gould-Healy is currently enrolled in the United World College of Southeast Asia in Singapore, but has roots coming from California and Ireland. Won the San Jose 2021 City Championship (68-71-139) Claimed the Singapore 2020 Masters Junior Tournament in December, shooting a 68 in the final round Also won the Mountain View City Youth Championship and the 2020 Baylands Youth Championship the youngest person to win the Sentosa Presidents Cup at age 15 in 2019 Shoots a low of 66 in the southeast 2019 Asian Off-course School Championship, volunteers with A Light 4 Sri Lanka, helping raise funds and raise awareness for charitable cause in Sri Lanka. Martin for Gould-Healy: “Jay is a strong player with tremendous overturning. He has a great golf move and a great work ethic. He hits the ball and has a chance to become an elite player. Jay wanted very much to become a Duck and we were excited for that to happen ”. – www.GoDucks.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goducks.com/news/2021/11/11/mens-golf-ducks-sign-two-international-players.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos