News Bureau ILINOIS

Edward A. Kolodziej is an Emeritus Research Professor of Political Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Founding Director of the Center for Global Studies and the Program on Arms Control and Internal and International Security in Illinois. Kolodziej spoke with an expert on international relations and global politics Business and Law News Bureau Editor Phil Ciciora regarding the implications of US-UK sales of nuclear submarines in Australia.

Wis it important to understand the implications of the recent sale of nuclear submarines to Australia by the US and UK?

There are at least two major geopolitical sales objectives. First, it is a response to control China’s military rise in the South China Sea. Beijing has claimed this vast area as its sphere of influence, similar to the US Monroe Doctrine on the Western Hemisphere. Global trade worth several trillion dollars travels through this space every year. If China were to control the water and air in the area, it would essentially control large segments of global economic activity and trade relations between nations.

The second and equally important reason for the sale is the strengthening and expansion of the alliance of liberal democratic states in East Asia and South Asia to oppose and curb Chinese power. The sale is just one element in a long struggle during this century between liberal democracies and China for control of that region.

The original Franco-Australian contract was for 12 oil submarines to be built over a decade at a cost of $ 66 billion. The abrupt and abrupt cancellation of the contract in favor of the purchase of eight US-UK nuclear submarines prompted France to withdraw its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra. Was France’s anger driven more by money or national pride?

At a minimum, U.S.-UK sales signaled a clash of U.S., UK and French military industrial complexes to build submarines for Australia. The loss of the French contract was a blow to France’s military-industrial complex.

Most importantly, the US-UK contract was seen by the French as an attack on the French state. Since the beginning of the Fifth Republic in 1958, with the election of Charles de Gaulle, and even during the Fourth Republic, France has claimed to be a great power. At the heart of this claim is the sale of sophisticated weapons worldwide. Between 2013-17, France sold weapons to 81 countries, accounting for 8% of globally sold weapons each year, the third only for the US and Russia. By attacking France’s military-industrial complex, the US was attacking the French state and undermining France’s claim to being a great power.

The U.S.-UK submarine contract also excluded France from any involvement in defining the East Asian security architecture. There are several million French citizens occupying different parts of that region. In the marginalization of France, the US was also marginalizing European democracies from US-UK decision-making in pursuit of Western interests in East Asia and the South China Sea.

President Biden has described the diplomatic initiative against French President Emmanuel Macron as “clumsy”. Is this correct?

It was not clumsy. The US-UK move was a deliberate decision. If President Biden had been honest, he would have said that the US and UK were “walking alone”. Biden came to power stating that, unlike the Trump administration, his administration would cooperate with Europeans on all issues that affect their interests. Well, the Biden administration has essentially undermined its efforts to cooperate with European democracies.

The Biden administration essentially reaffirmed the Trump administration’s counterproductive “Make America Great Again” strategy. It is surprising to me that Biden would conform to the Trump administration’s view of the NATO alliance as little more than a transactional economic contract rather than a collective security pact between liberal democracies to address common security threats.

What is China’s possible response to this gambit?

Since Xi Jinping became president of China in 2013, he has been determined to develop Chinese military equality with the US and with the West in general. This objective underscores his project for China to dictate East Asian security and, in particular, to ensure Beijing’s control over the South China Sea.

The sale of nuclear submarines to Australia is likely to push China to accelerate its military construction – not only of its forces but also of its militarization of the South China Sea, mainly in the Spratly Islands area, where China is developing logistics installations. and military. to project its power across that area, extending as far as American bases in Guam. These efforts are likely to intensify. It also means that China is likely to try to increase its submarine detection capacity as it will be at least 10 years before Australian nuclear submarines are at sea – if then.

We are witnessing the start of an arms race across Asia, not only between the US and China, but also involving all other countries in the region – including Japan and South Korea, America’s allies.