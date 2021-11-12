India plans to increase flight services to more countries, in talks with airlines, government official says





International flights Latest news today: As coronavirus cases have dropped significantly, the central government is planning to increase international flight operations from India and is in talks with several airlines and other countries, a senior official told Moneycontrol.Read also – The third corona wave will come or not? Predictions that experts have completely wrong Giving further details, the official said flight operations, however, will be increased under air bubble deals to meet growing demand from international passengers. Read also – Sun Pharma plans to launch Merck Covid Molxvir pill in India soon, awaiting approval from DGCI It should be noted that in the air bubble agreement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers in each other’s territories, subject to certain terms and conditions. Read also – Fear of third wave of COVID is high as COVID cases rise in Srinagar after festive season He said the Center is open to the idea of ​​increasing flights to destinations as needed, but may not soon lift restrictions on international flights. “The resumption of international commercial flights is still a long way off. “We can certainly consider opening as soon as demand approaches pre-COVID levels,” the official said. According to updates from the official, the Center is planning to increase international flights to Dubai, Singapore, France, UK, USA, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Australia in the coming weeks. He said the Center is in talks with the high commissions of each country and wherever required, is seeking to increase flights under air bubble deals. On the other hand, the Center is also planning to collect data on international passengers and corresponding COVID cases after November 15 to determine whether it is safe to open commercial flights as the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 is still free. . The development comes after the Center last month announced the issuance of free tourist visas to those traveling on charter flights until October 15 and those on regular flights from November 15. Moreover, electronic visa for India is also available to citizens of 156 countries. It should be noted that scheduled international passenger flights from India have been suspended since March last year due to the COVID pandemic and have now been extended to November 30th. To date, India has established balloon agreements with more than 25 countries, including the US, UK, Germany and Japan.

