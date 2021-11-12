Policeman who, friend: Australian Prime Minister denies lying while struggling with consequences of catastrophic trip to Glasgow | News from Australia





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been forced to address the allegations he repeatedly lies as the consequences of his disastrous trip to the G20 and the Glasgow climate conference continue. Two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron called Morrison a liar on the world stage, the Australian leader defended himself against allegations that he is consistently free with the truth, culminating with a radio and television presenter asking baldly if he had ever said a lie in public life. I do not believe I have, no. No, he said Friday morning, before laughing. At the end of the G20 summit in Rome, Macron told the assembled media that he knew Morrison had lied when asked if he thought the head of Australia’s center-right coalition government had lied. regarding the cancellation of a $ 90 billion submarine contract that Australia had held with France. Morrison’s predecessor as prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, rushed to support Macrons’s characterization, telling reporters at the Cop26 conference, his former cashier lied to me on many occasions. Scott has always had a reputation for telling lies, he said. Since then, Morrison has been forced to defend his record, a tough prospect as he tries to reposition his government climate record after almost a decade of obstruction and denial. The Labor opposition has captured the Prime Minister’s concern, accusing him of lying about lies as Morrison tries to rewrite some of his previous public comments on issues such as electric vehicles and the Australian vaccination. During the last election campaign, Morrison wrecked electric vehicles as incapable of towing boats or trailers and accused the opposition of wanting to end the weekend, as Labor set an aspirational target to encourage getting EV in the sluggish Australian market. In launching his government’s electric vehicle push earlier this week, which includes a vague policy aimed at expanding hydrogen fuel infrastructure and helping the private sector set up charging stations, Morrison denied having criticized sometimes EV. Morrison claimed he had never attacked electric vehicles, despite his comments on the recording, and erroneously insisted that there had been a massive change in technology in the 950 days since he made the original comments. It was the same tactic he used when faced with questions about his repeated claim that the introduction of the vaccine in Australia was not a race a comment he made on many occasions earlier this year as Australians struggled to get into a Covid vaccine. Trying to avoid criticism over his government role while most of Australia worked under a Delta earlier this year, Morrison denied that he had talked about the vaccine program itself and had referred to regulatory approval (despite the vaccines already being approved). when he made the comments).

