The intricate legacy of FW de Klerk, the last apartheid-era South African presidentExBulletin

MARY LUISE KELLY, HOST:

Former South African President FW de Klerk has died at the age of 85. De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for his role in ending white minority rule in South Africa. But as the last leader of the apartheid era, de Klerk always remained a divisive figure. NPR Eider Peralta brings us this memory.

UNidentified SINGERS: (Sing in non-English).

EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The statue of Frederik Willem de Klerk is right in the middle of Cape Town’s bustling coastline. It is not far from his home. It is next to a Ferris wheel, where buskers and dance troupes are set up for passers-by.

(MUSIC BITS)

PERALTA: A bronze cleric stands right between two other Nobel laureates, Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Twenty-nine-year-old Macakona Eriel, who is walking with friends, stops in front of the Clerk statue. News reports, he says, are calling him a former president – but that is incomplete.

MASACONA ERIEL: He is a former apartheid president. This is. That’s all I know.

PERALTA: What he knows is that FW de Klerk has spent a career advocating apartheid, a white supremacist system created to dehumanize people of color. Eriel’s friends Awelani Muthadzwi and Dakalo Nedzamba, born after apartheid, jump in. Yes, as president, he released Nelson Mandela, but they are convinced he did it because there was no other choice. He always pretends.

UNDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: But it seems to me that whatever he did then was not a bad thing.

UNidentified PERSON # 2: This guy is pretending all the time.

UNidentified PERSON # 1: Yes. Jo. This guy.

(CROSSTALK)

ERIEL: We have to celebrate now.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

De Klerk came from a prominent African family. His grandfather helped found the National Party, which began to establish racial segregation in South Africa in the 1940s. By the time de Klerk became president in 1989, the African National Congress, the South African liberation movement, was in an armed struggle of decades. And the apartheid policies of the National Party had turned the country into a global party. South Africa was being sanctioned and under pressure from the world to end white minority rule. In 1990, de Klerk delivered what became known as his quantum dance speech.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

FW DE KLERK: Today, I am able to announce broadly influential decisions.

PERALTA: He made it in front of a hostile all-white Parliament.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

DE KLERK: The ban on the African National Congress is being lifted. Persons serving prison sentences just because they were members of one of these organizations will be identified and released.

PERALTA: De Klerk ordered the release of Nelson Mandela. Together with him in 1993, he won the Nobel Peace Prize. And in 1994, he lost the presidency to Mandela in South Africa’s first democratic elections. But de Klerk was followed by questions about his motives. Did he reform South Africa because he leaned against a wall or because he thought apartheid was immoral? Last year, in an interview with the state broadcaster, he caused a national outcry by refusing to call apartheid a crime against humanity.

HLONIPHA MOKOENA: He was a man who assumed he was in control until he was not.

PERALTA: This is Hlonipha Mokoena, a historian at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research. She says de Klerk takes credit for giving that quantum dance speech. Someone had to do it. But Mokoena says de Klerk’s goal was never for black South Africans to enjoy the freedom and power they do now.

MOKOENA: Part of the reason why he felt comfortable dismantling apartheid was because he assumed he would be in power.

PERALTA: After all, he was not. But whatever his motivation, de Klerk was a transformative figure whose actions accelerated the outbreak of his National Party and the rise of Africa’s most vibrant democracy. Eyder Peralta, NPR News, Cape Town, South Africa.

