EU leaders consider sanctions on Belarus over immigration crisis on Polish borderExBulletin

There has been harsh criticism from European leaders of the regime’s efforts in Belarus to push migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere over its borders with European Union countries.

A MARTINEZ, NIKORT:

On the border between Poland and Belarus, thousands of migrants, many of them families with children, are stranded in freezing conditions. They are caught between troops trying to remove migrants from Belarus and border guards trying to prevent them from entering EU countries. The president of the EU Council has called the action a hybrid attack. NPR Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz is covering the story. Rob, the EU has threatened further sanctions in its efforts to stop the regime in Minsk. What form can this take?

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Well, according to EU diplomats, these sanctions could be imposed on Belarus as early as next week. And they target within the regime – people within the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, who have issued visas to thousands of immigrants from mainly Iraq and Syria. They would also target airlines that made travel easier for them. This will include the Belarusian airline Belavia and may include more carriers known as Turkish Airlines and Flydubai. Both have transported migrants to Belarus as part of this crisis. I spoke about this with Wojciech Kononczuk, Deputy Director of the Center for Eastern Studies in Warsaw. Here is what he said.

WOJCIECH KONONCZUK: Before the migration crisis, these airlines were quite popular and respected. But now they are running a dirty business. Without these airlines, there would be no illegal immigrants on the EU’s eastern border.

SCHMITZ: And Kononczuk says there are now eight direct flights a day to Minsk from Istanbul, Dubai, Damascus and Beirut. Most of these routes were added as the Lukashenko regime began making visas more available in that region. So hundreds of immigrants fly to Belarus every day. They are then escorted to the border, where Belarusian soldiers help them cross a barbed wire barrier to the European Union.

MARTINEZ: What is happening now at the border?

SCHMITZ: Well, on the Belarusian side, there are hundreds of immigrants sleeping in villages with tents, chopping down firewood and they are waiting for the right time to pass. On the Polish side, there are more than 20,000 troops along the border trying to stop these crossings. In the middle are immigrants, and they are being pushed from side to side.

MARTINEZ: German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to help end the crisis. How did that call go?

SCHMITZ: Merkel’s office told us that she told Putin that the exploitation of these immigrants is inhumane and unacceptable. She urged Putin to use his influence with Lukashenko to end this. She is concerned because Germany is the preferred destination for most of these immigrants. And Putin is a big financial and political supporter of Lukashenko and his regime, and Russia is not even hiding its involvement in this crisis. This week, Russia’s foreign minister came out and said that if the EU provided financial assistance to Belarus, the whole migration crisis could be averted.

MARTINEZ: Rob, we are hearing reports that at least some of these immigrants are spending days without food, without water or shelter. I mean, is there anyone trying to help them?

SCHMITZ: You know, last month, when I was reporting across the border, I spent time with humanitarian groups distributing food, water and blankets to passing migrants. You know, this border region is very wooded. It is full of swamps and at night, temperatures are well below zero. So some migrants, many children in fact, suffer from hypothermia. These groups also provide legal advice, helping migrants apply for asylum. The Polish government is supposed to detain asylum seekers as they process these applications, but for the most part, Polish soldiers are sending migrants they catch to Belarus, where they are usually threatened or, in some cases, beaten and told to return. in Poland. It’s a vicious circle and conditions are only getting worse.

MARTINEZ: This is Rob Schmitz of NPR joining us from Berlin. Rob, thank you.

SCHMITZ: Thank you.

(MUSIC BITS)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.