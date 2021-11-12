San Antonio will consider $ 2.5 billion in major improvements to its international airport

A 20-year master framework for San Antonio International Airport is under development with plans to include a new passenger terminal and expand one of its runways for more international flights.

According to the plan, which needs the approval of the city council, a third terminal will be built over a period of three to five years with more than a dozen new gates. An existing runway will be increased by about 1500 feet and existing facilities will be relocated and upgraded. Officials say the airport is close to its capacity and to meet the anticipated requirements of the city and region, it needs to be expanded.

San Antonio Airports Director Jesus Saenz said the time to invest is now.

We need to fill capacity as we look at everything that is happening around the Southwest Texas region. It is important that this airport and the city are prepared, from the point of view of the airport, to be ready for the future and the growth that will come, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The cost is projected to go over $ 2.5 billion with the first phase reaching approximately $ 1 billion. The first phase involves the construction of a Terminal C and the expansion of the runway.

The existing Terminals A and B were built in 1980 and 2010 respectively. The airport will add three new gates by the end of 2022 with one additional gate in Terminal A and two additional gates in Terminal B.

The creation of Terminal C would bring the total number of gates to 34 once completed. Terminal C could potentially serve as a hub for international travel.

We hope to have terminal C completed within the first five years, with up to 17 gates, 3-5 international positions and a new hall of international arrivals, Saenz said.

Future initiatives in the plan require the reconstruction of Terminal A and the merger of the three post-security terminals to allow access to other concessions.

Provides a more unified terminal experience for everyone. Most importantly, it opens up a ton of square footage for us to use for non-aeronautical and concession use, he said.

San Antonio currently has international trips to Mexico and previously had non-stop service to Canada via Air Canada, but that route ended in 2019. Seanz said some trips to Europe are possible now, however expanding a runway from its 8,500 feet current at 10,000 would allow larger aircraft that can travel longer distances to have the space needed to launch takeoff.

To be able to reach parts of Southeast Asia and we will be able to go deep into Europe once we finish that work and be able to go as far south as Antarctica for those who want to go there. If you want to get that far south, he told council members Wednesday.

Airport boundaries are landlocked, bounded by Loop 410 and Highway 281, as well as private property in the surrounding area. On Wednesday, officials said there would be no need for a prominent domain and any extensions would be included in the existing airport trail.

Plans to pay the cost of the plan include issuing debt backed by airport-generated revenue. Under the city budget, the airport is considered a limited fund which means that funds related to the airport cannot be used for other services or departments of the city. Seanz noted that when the plan began its initial drafting, the infrastructure bill being debated in congress was not on the table, but now a portion of that funding may be available in grants the city will apply for.

We could not have had a better star rating for the city of San Antonio as we embarked on this huge capital development, he said.

San Antonio city council members were open to the plan, which some acknowledge that the airport is not on par with other major cities and can sometimes be a hindrance. District 8 councilor Manny Pelaez said in conversations with several business executives that the airport could be an Achilles heel when it comes to setting up shop in San Antonio.

I am tired of hearing this and I am upset by losing business in other cities with better airports but not better workforce or a better environment in which they do business, he said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it would be a crucial capital investment.

It needs to be implemented, it needs to be accelerated as much as we can, especially in the environment in which we are about post-pandemic recovery, he said. “We have the opportunity before us and I believe this is probably one of the biggest, if not the most important capital investments this community will ever make in terms of the trajectory of our economy,” he said. .

The city council will consider the plan next Thursday during its regular council meeting.