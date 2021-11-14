Where voters and consumers lead in the climate crisis, businesses will have to follow | Will Hutton

CCapitalism has violently divided opinion in Glasgow over the past two weeks. Prince Charles rewarded those global businesses that fulfilled their commitments to net carbon emissions with his Terra Carta award, stating that only the private sector could and would give, while Mark Carney, co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, boasted. from $ 130 trillion (97 trillion) private investment funds doubled in six months committing to investing in companies registered at net zero. But capitalism, growth, green cleansing and self-seeking lobbying were denounced by activists and NGOs as the root of the problem. Prince Charles and Carney were dismissed as slightly better than collaborators in our collective decline.

Indeed, a complex but hopeful dance is being played before our eyes. The growing conviction of voters and consumers, further intensified by environmental activists at Cop26, that the climate crisis is real, is forcing change. Last week, rivaling in importance to what was unfolding at Cop26, came the news from New York that the production of Rivian electric trucks, almost in production, had sailed for more than $ 100 billion, estimating it at more than Ford and General Motors. It’s the kind of startling welcome that Wall Street made to new companies that made gasoline cars a century ago.

Money is flowing in epic volumes towards those companies that are going through the new wave of consumerism: running gas machinery, as forests burn and hurricanes traverse the country with unprecedented force, gaining disapproving noises even in the darkest corners of conservative America. The same phenomenon lies behind Tesla’s staggering $ 1 trillion estimate. Europeans, especially Britons living in countries where capitalism is more ossified, cannot see firsthand how fast economic transformation can be once entrepreneurs understand where new markets are emerging: they can do well and to make billions.

What we as individuals can do and how we think is greatly diminished by the desperate analysis that humanity is doomed by the refusal of governments and large corporations to act. However, in the face of growing green convictions, they are acting and with growing urgency: 130 countries, including the US, China and Australia, are making commitments to zero-carbon emissions. Sixty FTSE 100 companies have signed up to the UN racing to zero campaign. Our changing views are important.

For a test, look at how societies have progressed. I remember when libertarians opposed the demands to wear seat belts. Tips now distinguish between recyclable and general household waste, unimaginable 40 years ago. Smoking controversies in public places? Today, no one wants to inhale secondary tobacco smoke and smoking is seen as antisocial. It’s the same story with gay marriage. In all these areas, cultural change preceded and laid the groundwork for progressive legislation by cementing what we wanted in law and could not be resisted, no matter how difficult the attempt was to thwart.

The environmental genie is out of the bottle. In Europe, the Greens are in government or coalition government in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Sweden and Scotland and ready to be in Germany. Politicians are in the market for votes; Boris Johnson, who is closely aligned with voters’ preferences, even if many in his party are not, has been quick to set up a strong confrontation over the climate crisis.

The consequences of the final result of Cop26 are not clear, but more importantly it happened at all. The moment to keep 1.5 alive is obvious and it is as vital as the details. What matters is how national governments and international agencies find ways to run a capitalism that knows, given what its markets want, that it needs to move in that direction.

Here, some models are better than others. The German market social economy is built on a dense interaction between the state and business and a whole framework of public / private institutions that ensure that its capitalism responds to the wishes of society and stakeholders. The transformation of the old Ruhr iron and steel region into one of Europe’s greenest industrial structures could not have been achieved without the German business bank, KfW, or the way German companies embedded social purpose in their corporate strategies. Negotiations in Berlin between potential coalition partners on the phasing out of coal production and the production of internal combustion engines are the main green demands because, once set, they will be met.

In the US, the extent to which politicians can muster the will to determine where Wall Street clearly wants to go, or whether capitalism can find the ability to do it itself, is an open question. Bidens’s ambitions to phase out coal have so far been thwarted by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of the West Virginia coal state, but the U.S. asset management industry can achieve what politicians cannot. Coal mining may be hungry for investments outside of business.

The UK is more extraordinary, suffering from more ossified capitalism and a chronically underdeveloped framework between business and public institutions. No wonder, even before Brexit, the UK stock market has been the world’s weakest performer for the last 20 years. Concern over our lack of innovation to seize the opportunities that now open up even prompted Sir Patrick Vallance and Lord Browne, co-chairs of the Technology and Science Council, to write to the Prime Minister in September asking for a review of the financial system so that it supports more risk, and even tremendously advocates the creation of ea UK Sovereign Wealth Fund. Amen to that.

Capitalism, as Marx acknowledged, will constantly seek the new, but it must be shaped by democratic governments. Just as he built railroads and steamships in the 19th century, he will also build cars, airplanes, and ships powered by ammonia, hydrogen, and electricity in the 21st century. He will build space-based solar power stations that supply electricity to the Earth. Companies like BP and Shell, if they want to exist at all, will have to leave the fossil fuel business by 2050; reacting to shareholder pressure is what both are committed to doing. What is vital is not so much Cop26, but, rather, the process, movement and social change it represents. Humanity must save itself. It will be messy and imperfect, but you do well.