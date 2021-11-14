



According to statements made by both parties late Saturday, preliminary agreements have been reached between the New Brunswick government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees. “The provincial government has reached a preliminary collective agreement with seven local negotiating units represented by the Canadian Public Employees Union (CUPE) in Parts I, II and III of the public service,” the government said in a press release. The locals represent about 20,000 workers in the education, health and public services sectors, including road and park maintenance workers, correctional officers, social workers, court stenographers, laundry workers, school caretakers and bus drivers, assistants and education, caregivers and food and environmental service staff in hospitals, among others. Read more: New Brunswick reaches a preliminary agreement with the striking CUPE workers It is further stated that all strikes and blockades end immediately. The story goes down the ad “Employees will return to work as soon as possible,” the statement said. Details on how the schools will reopen are being finalized and will be announced on Sunday, the government said. “The parties have agreed not to share the details of the agreements publicly pending ratification,” the statement said. The Canadian Public Employees Union also issued a statement on the deals. “The centralized CUPE negotiating team and the New Brunswick government reached a proposed pay package that CBT returned to their local negotiating teams for consideration,” a statement from CUPE said. PAGE: The provincial government has reached tentative collective agreements with seven local negotiating units represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Parts I, II and III of the public service – Nathalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) November 14, 2021 The story goes down the ad Seven locals, the statement said, are united in submitting this salary proposal, along with previously agreed local issues, their membership for voting. “As part of the proposal, CBT was able to force the government to agree to make this payroll available to the three locals of Part 4: CUPE local 1866 (WorkSafe NB), local 5017 (NBCC), local 5036 (CCNB) . He added that Local 963, which represents ANBL employees, is also finalizing a tentative agreement with “tonight” management. “As part of the process, members will return to work as soon as possible during the voting process. There will be no milestones tomorrow. “ Read more: New Brunswick parents oppose the online learning model amid the strike “Do not forget that through mobilization and collective strike actions throughout the province, you made possible better salaries for all CUPE members. “We are strong together.” He urges members to stay tuned for any updates from executives. The strike lasted 16 days and closed schools and included return to work legislation in the healthcare sector and a clash of politicians and the union on several occasions. Public servants, including education sector workers, transport workers, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for more than two weeks. The story goes down the ad This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 13, 2021. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

