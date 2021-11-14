Dharwad girl shines in international university challenge | Bengaluru News





DHARWAD: Nikita Machigani from Dharwad, studying BA (psychology) at Maharaja College in Mysuru, came in third place in the University Challenge Tetrix international level competition. The final was held on October 29 and 30 in Brazil. Nikita, 21, was the only Asian student to make it to the finals out of 1.5 lakh students who competed.

Sharing her success story, Machigani told TOI that she saw an ad on Instagram in August 2021, asking people to answer 100 questions. I had no idea how a search engine worked when I registered, but they allowed us to study online. In the third round, we were given 15 tasks to complete in a week, including presentations, video production, and written responses, which aimed to test our creativity. Tickets, accommodation and visas were all taken care of by the organizers, she added.

Nikita attended high school and PUC in Dharwad. Her father, Satyabodha Machigani, works as a mechanical engineer in Dubai, and her mother, Roopa Machigani, is a housewife.

In the final, 24 people were divided into six groups. On October 20 there were games and quizzes and questions for the final round were given that night, while the final challenge was held on October 30, she explained.

Nikita was offered a 50 percent discount on a master’s degree in business management or international relations at FGV University in Brazil.

She expressed gratitude to Hubbali Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram for issuing the police permit certificate in such a short period of time. Otherwise, I could have missed the event, she explained.

