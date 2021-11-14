Yellen says economic slowdown in China would have “global consequences”





Washington – The Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation unfolding in China with the world’s most indebted property developer, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned that her efforts to repay billions in loans could have consequences for the global economy. Evergrande, the second largest property developer in China, is ready for more than $ 300 billion for creditors. “Real estate is an important sector of the Chinese economy. It accounts for about 30% of demand,” Yellen told Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan in an exclusive interview. “And a slowdown in China, of course, would have global consequences. China’s economy is huge, and if China’s economy slowed more than expected, it could certainly have consequences for many countries that are connected to China. through trade. “ Over the years, Evergrande has borrowed heavily to finance the construction of apartments, office buildings and shopping malls. But in recent months, the company has faced financial strain and struggled to repay its debt. Concerns that the company’s collapse could hit Chinese banks and shake the country’s vast real estate market have shaken global financial markets. The Federal Reserve warned of imminent risks to the U.S. at last financial stability report. “Financial stress in China could strain global financial markets through a worsening sense of risk, pose risks to global economic growth and affect the United States,” the report said. Economists say Beijing could prevent a Chinese credit crunch, but wants to avoid appearing to host a bailout while trying to force other companies to reduce debt dependence. For now, the Chinese government has remained silent on whether it can intervene to restructure the Evergrande debt. Yellen acknowledged that firms like Evergrande are an issue facing Chinese regulators. “China has a real estate sector with firms that are overvalued and that is something that China is trying to deal with,” Yellen said. Asked if Chinese regulators have the capacity to manage these risks, Yellen said: “They are certainly trying to do that and it is something we are closely monitoring.” The Federal Reserve said China’s push to devalue companies like Evergrande poses some risk. “Continued regulatory focus on leveraged institutions has the potential to stress some high-indebted corporations, particularly in the real estate sector, as illustrated by recent concerns about the China Evergrande Group,” according to the Fed’s financial stability report. Trend news Download our Free app For the latest news and analysis Download the free CBS News app

