Hackers sent at least 100,000 fake emails from the FBI server, says threat tracker – National





The hackers sent at least 100,000 fake emails from the FBI mail server on Saturday, according to a threat tracking service. The FBI confirmed the attack in a statement Saturday and said it was still an “ongoing situation”. “The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an email account @ ic.fbi.gov,” the statement said. “The affected device was quickly taken offline upon detection of the problem.” Read more: The FBI says DarkSide is behind the cyber pipeline cyber attack The Spamhaus Project, a nonprofit organization that tracks cyber email threats, said in a statement that it had two email campaigns at 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. The story goes down the ad According to his telemetry, Spamhaus believes at least 100,000 mailboxes were hit, but said, “the campaign was potentially much larger.” He said the recipients’ addresses appear to have been removed from the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN), which is also the online registry for Canada. The chart below shows e-mail traffic originating from the FBI mail server (https://t.co/En06mMbR88 | 153.31.119.142) included. You can clearly see the two points caused by last night’s false warning. Time stamps are in UTC. pic.twitter.com/vPKvzv74gW – Spamhaus (@spamhaus) November 13, 2021 The FBI did not say the reason for the email as it is an ongoing situation. According to Spamhaus, the emails had the topic “Urgent: Actor threat in systems”, warned of a possible cyber attack and were signed by the Department of Homeland Security, even though the FBI is part of the Department of Justice. These emails look like this: Shipping IP: 153.31.119.142 (https://t.co/En06mMbR88)

Topic: Urgent: Threat actor in systems pic.twitter.com/NuojpnWNLh – Spamhaus (@spamhaus) November 13, 2021 The story goes down the ad The emails also identified Vinny Troia as a “threat actor” linked to the hacker group The Dark Overlord. In fact, Troia is the founder of cyber security company Night Lion Security, which published a detailed report on The Dark Overlord in 2020. Spamhaus said the emails could be a “character murder” of Troy by the hacker group. The Night Lion report said the group, led by 19-year-old Christopher Meinuer, was responsible for 30 percent of global credit card data breaches between 2016 and 2020 and the extortion of Disney and Netflix in 2017. According to the report, Meinuer lives in Calgary. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

