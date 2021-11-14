The son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi is running for president





Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, 49, appeared in an election commission video wearing a traditional brown robe and turban, and a gray beard and glasses, signing documents at the polling station in the southern city of Sebha.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent – and controversial – figures expected to run for president, a list that also includes eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh.

However, while his name is one of the best known in Libya, and although he once played a major role in shaping politics ahead of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled his family regime, he is hardly seen for a decade.

His formal entry into the election, the rules of which are still contested by Libya’s quarrelsome factions, may also raise new questions over a race that presents candidates seen in some regions as unacceptable.

Despite the public support of the majority of Libyan factions and foreign powers for the December 24 elections, the vote remains in doubt as rival entities quarrel over rules and timetable. A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction anyone who obstructs or obstructs voting, but with less than six weeks to complete, there is still no agreement on the rules to govern who should be able to run. While Gaddafi is likely to play with nostalgia for the pre-2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted his father and brought a decade of chaos and violence, analysts say he may not be shown to be first. Gaddafi’s era is still remembered by many Libyans as an era of harsh autocracy, while Saif al-Islam and other figures of the former regime have been out of power for as long as they may find it difficult to mobilize as much support as rivals main. Moammar Gaddafi was captured outside his hometown of Sirte by opposition fighters in October 2011 and shot immediately. Saif al-Islam was captured a few days later by fighters from the mountainous region of Zintan as he tried to flee Libya to Niger. A little over a decade later, Saif al-Islam is now something of a figure for Libyans. Zintan fighters kept him out of the public eye for years and his views on the crisis are unknown. He gave an interview to the New York Times earlier this year, but has yet to appear in public speaking directly to Libyans. Complicating his presidential ambitions, Gaddafi was tried in absentia in 2015 by a Tripoli court in which he appeared via video link from Zintan, and which sentenced him to death for war crimes including the killing of protesters during the uprising. 2011. He is likely to face arrest or other risks if he were to appear publicly in the capital Tripoli. He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court. Educated at the London School of Economics and a fluent English speaker, Saif al-Islam was once seen by many governments as the acceptable face, friendly to West Libya and a potential heir. But when an uprising erupted in 2011 against Muammar Gaddafi’s long rule, Saif al-Islam immediately chose family and clan allegiance over his many friendships in the West, telling Reuters television: “We are fighting here in Libya; we are dying. here in Libya. “

