International
COP26: Nations reach agreement on international carbon markets at Glasgow summit
Countries set the rules after six years of bargaining
The agreement avoids double counting of emission reductions
The Article 6 Agreement is intended to increase confidence in the emissions markets
Negotiators from almost 200 governments have reached a final agreement on the rules governing the international trade of emission reduction units after six years of bargaining that had hampered the regulation of the Paris Agreement.
Unregistered?
Receive daily email notifications, subscriber notes, and personalize your experience.
Register Now
The delegates reached a final agreement on Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement at the UN Conference on Climate Change on November 13, as part of the Glasgow Climate Pact, in a move likely to unlock billions of dollars in investment projects. carbon reduction worldwide.
“The agreed Article 6 rules give countries the tools they need for environmental integrity to avoid double counting and ultimately pave the way for private capital to flow to developing countries,” said Kelley Kizzier, vice president for global climate in non-US-based entities. -government group Environmental Protection Fund.
“Carbon market rules allow countries to focus their efforts on ambitiously implementing their emission reduction targets,” she said in a statement on November 13th.
The Article 6 agreement was critical because it was hindering agreement on the broader regulation that sets out how the Paris Agreement would work.
Decisions taken at the COP26 summit in Glasgow provide the tools needed for a strong, transparent and accountable carbon market, allowing governments to trade emission reductions to provide flexibility in how they meet their national climate goals. , according to EDF.
“The decision eliminates double counting for compliance markets and establishes a strong framework to ensure proper accounting for voluntary carbon markets that also supports emission reductions in countries expecting carbon market activities,” Kizzier said.
CDM port
Most importantly, negotiators agreed to limit the use of pre-2020 loans by the UN Clean Development Mechanism to the Paris architecture, avoiding a market-wide flood of carbon loans that could have led to the decline of their price.
The final text states that only CDM credits registered after 1 January 2013 can be used for national targets under the Paris system.
“The transfer of the remaining loans from the Clean Development Mechanism is limited to about 120 million mt and their use is limited to the first cycle of national commitments,” Kizzier said.
CORSIA-acceptable carbon credit (CEC) prices have risen 944% this year to $ 8.35 / mt CO2 at the close of November 12, according to S&P Global Platts estimates, compared to 80 cents / mt when the rating was launched on January 4.
Meanwhile, prices for in-kind credit (CNC) have risen 181% this year and are fixed at $ 13.05 / mt CO2e at the close of November 12, according to Platts estimates, compared to $ 4.65 / mt when were launched on June 14th.
Relevant adjustments
The final rules of Article 6 allow a country hosting an emission reduction project to decide whether the reductions will be calculated at its target or sold elsewhere for other purposes, and the country must notify a UN supervisory board. according to the circumstances.
The text of Article 6.4 states that voluntary emission reductions can only be used for a Designated National Contribution of a country if they are authorized by the UN and the host country must apply an appropriate arrangement to each unit sold abroad. This measure avoids a reduction in emissions calculated by two countries.
Other observers said the final agreement on Article 6 paved the way for an expansion of emissions trading under the Paris Agreement.
“The Article 6 Guide creates a new framework for carbon markets to work towards the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the International Emissions Trading Association said in a statement on November 13th.
“The decisions provide clear accounting guidelines for emissions trading between countries and launch a new lending mechanism that will give market access to all countries interested in attracting green investment through the global carbon market,” IETA said.
“This is a solid and ambitious outcome because it creates an integrity framework to support the expansion of carbon markets to help governments and businesses deliver higher climate ambitions,” said IETA CEO Dirk Forrister.
Revenue portion
The final text of Article 6 also included the agreement on the so-called Revenue Shares – a fixed fee for emissions trading intended to generate funds for climate adaptation in developing countries.
The negotiators agreed that this would be set at 5% of all emission reductions created under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, set at the point of issue.
However, to reach a general agreement, the negotiators had to reach a compromise in which the revenue share would apply only to the trade of voluntary emission loans, but not to national transfers under section 6.2.
“Instead, countries using Article 6.2 are encouraged to contribute to the Adjustment Fund,” IETA said.
The rules also included a measure that would cancel out 2% of all emission reduction units created under section 6.4 – a move aimed at providing a general mitigation to global emissions. This would work by canceling the units from an emissions register and ensuring that they cannot be transferred or used for any purpose.
Recent increases in climate ambitions by governments have supported carbon prices around the world.
“At the start of COP26, carbon markets grew in many jurisdictions as businesses thought about the expanding ambitions of many countries,” IETA said.
“This included growth in every carbon market in 2021, with an almost doubling of voluntary market transactions and the release of China’s national ETS. Markets in Europe, California, Quebec, New Zealand, Australia and RGGI have seen record prices in the month. past. “said the group.
Sources
2/ https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/energy-transition/111421-cop26-nations-strike-deal-on-international-carbon-markets-at-glasgow-summit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]