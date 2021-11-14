COP26: Nations reach agreement on international carbon markets at Glasgow summit

The Article 6 Agreement is intended to increase confidence in the emissions markets

Negotiators from almost 200 governments have reached a final agreement on the rules governing the international trade of emission reduction units after six years of bargaining that had hampered the regulation of the Paris Agreement.

The delegates reached a final agreement on Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement at the UN Conference on Climate Change on November 13, as part of the Glasgow Climate Pact, in a move likely to unlock billions of dollars in investment projects. carbon reduction worldwide.

“The agreed Article 6 rules give countries the tools they need for environmental integrity to avoid double counting and ultimately pave the way for private capital to flow to developing countries,” said Kelley Kizzier, vice president for global climate in non-US-based entities. -government group Environmental Protection Fund.

“Carbon market rules allow countries to focus their efforts on ambitiously implementing their emission reduction targets,” she said in a statement on November 13th.

The Article 6 agreement was critical because it was hindering agreement on the broader regulation that sets out how the Paris Agreement would work.

Decisions taken at the COP26 summit in Glasgow provide the tools needed for a strong, transparent and accountable carbon market, allowing governments to trade emission reductions to provide flexibility in how they meet their national climate goals. , according to EDF.

“The decision eliminates double counting for compliance markets and establishes a strong framework to ensure proper accounting for voluntary carbon markets that also supports emission reductions in countries expecting carbon market activities,” Kizzier said.

CDM port

Most importantly, negotiators agreed to limit the use of pre-2020 loans by the UN Clean Development Mechanism to the Paris architecture, avoiding a market-wide flood of carbon loans that could have led to the decline of their price.

The final text states that only CDM credits registered after 1 January 2013 can be used for national targets under the Paris system.

“The transfer of the remaining loans from the Clean Development Mechanism is limited to about 120 million mt and their use is limited to the first cycle of national commitments,” Kizzier said.

CORSIA-acceptable carbon credit (CEC) prices have risen 944% this year to $ 8.35 / mt CO2 at the close of November 12, according to S&P Global Platts estimates, compared to 80 cents / mt when the rating was launched on January 4.

Meanwhile, prices for in-kind credit (CNC) have risen 181% this year and are fixed at $ 13.05 / mt CO2e at the close of November 12, according to Platts estimates, compared to $ 4.65 / mt when were launched on June 14th.

Relevant adjustments

The final rules of Article 6 allow a country hosting an emission reduction project to decide whether the reductions will be calculated at its target or sold elsewhere for other purposes, and the country must notify a UN supervisory board. according to the circumstances.

The text of Article 6.4 states that voluntary emission reductions can only be used for a Designated National Contribution of a country if they are authorized by the UN and the host country must apply an appropriate arrangement to each unit sold abroad. This measure avoids a reduction in emissions calculated by two countries.

Other observers said the final agreement on Article 6 paved the way for an expansion of emissions trading under the Paris Agreement.

“The Article 6 Guide creates a new framework for carbon markets to work towards the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the International Emissions Trading Association said in a statement on November 13th.

“The decisions provide clear accounting guidelines for emissions trading between countries and launch a new lending mechanism that will give market access to all countries interested in attracting green investment through the global carbon market,” IETA said.

“This is a solid and ambitious outcome because it creates an integrity framework to support the expansion of carbon markets to help governments and businesses deliver higher climate ambitions,” said IETA CEO Dirk Forrister.

Revenue portion

The final text of Article 6 also included the agreement on the so-called Revenue Shares – a fixed fee for emissions trading intended to generate funds for climate adaptation in developing countries.

The negotiators agreed that this would be set at 5% of all emission reductions created under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, set at the point of issue.

However, to reach a general agreement, the negotiators had to reach a compromise in which the revenue share would apply only to the trade of voluntary emission loans, but not to national transfers under section 6.2.

“Instead, countries using Article 6.2 are encouraged to contribute to the Adjustment Fund,” IETA said.

The rules also included a measure that would cancel out 2% of all emission reduction units created under section 6.4 – a move aimed at providing a general mitigation to global emissions. This would work by canceling the units from an emissions register and ensuring that they cannot be transferred or used for any purpose.

Recent increases in climate ambitions by governments have supported carbon prices around the world.

“At the start of COP26, carbon markets grew in many jurisdictions as businesses thought about the expanding ambitions of many countries,” IETA said.

“This included growth in every carbon market in 2021, with an almost doubling of voluntary market transactions and the release of China’s national ETS. Markets in Europe, California, Quebec, New Zealand, Australia and RGGI have seen record prices in the month. past. “said the group.