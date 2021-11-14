International
Smog suffocates the Indian capital as air pollution levels rise
NEW DELHI – Sky darkened by dense gray smog. Monuments and tall buildings swallowed up by a misty cover. People struggling to breathe.
In the Indian capital, it is again that time of year.
The city air quality index fell into the “very poor” category on Sunday, according to SAFAR, India’s leading environmental monitoring agency, and in many areas deadly particulate levels reached about six times the global security threshold.
NASA satellite imagery also showed most of northern India covered by dense fog.
Among the many Indian cities that breathe, New Delhi tops the list every year. The crisis deepens especially in winter when the burning of crop residues in neighboring states coincides with the colder temperatures blocking deadly smoke. That smoke travels to New Delhi, leading to an increase in pollution in the city of more than 20 million people and exacerbating what is already a public health crisis.
The New Delhi government on Saturday ordered the closure of schools for a week and construction sites for four days starting Monday. Government offices were also told to move from work to home for a week to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.
The capital’s top elected leader, Arvind Kejriwal, said a complete blockade of the city was possible, but the decision will be made after consultation with the federal government.
India’s pollution problems are not limited to the capital.
Emissions from industries without pollution control technology and coal, which helps generate most of the country’s electricity, have been linked to poor air quality in other urban areas.
India’s energy needs are expected to grow faster in the coming decades than in any other country. Part of this demand is expected to be met by coal-fired energy, a key source of carbon emissions that pollute the air.
That is why on Saturday, India demanded a last-minute change in the final agreement in the crucial climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, calling for a “down phase” rather than a “phase” of coal energy.
Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav argued against a provision for the gradual removal of coal, saying developing countries have “the right to responsible use of fossil fuels”.
Many experts criticized the move. They worry that this has weakened the final agreement and could also hamper India ‘s fight against climate change and deteriorating air quality.
“It is not at all desirable,” said Samrat Sengupta, director of the climate change and energy program at the Center for Science and the Environment. But he also said India needed “enough carbon space” in the atmosphere for its development needs to coexist with the global ambition to limit warming to 1.5 C (2.7 F) since pre-industrial times.
“Gradual removal of coal is technically impossible at the moment. None of the scenarios can predict that India will have zero coal dependence by 2050,” Sengupta said.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country would aim to stop the rise of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by 2070 – two decades after the US and at least 10 years later than China.
India’s coal reserves have a high ash content that burns inefficiently and results in increased air pollution. But millions of Indians depend on coal to make a living.
In our country this is the only livelihood for many people. “If foreign countries say we should stop using coal, then what are we going to eat?” Said Hari Ram, a coal trader.
——
Associated Press video reporter Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.
