International
American Airlines reduces service to Haiti from Florida
MIAMI With the United States warning Americans to leave Haiti and planes flying empty amid kidnappings in the country and the fuel-heavy fuel crisis, American Airlines is cutting service.
The major U.S. carrier said it would no longer operate its three daily flights to Port-au-Prince, one from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and two from Miami International Airport as of Monday.
From Monday, November 15, we will reduce our flights to Haiti to a daily flight between Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Miami (MIA), said spokeswoman Laura Masvidal. We apologize to our affected customers and were working to relocate them to other flights.
Masvidal cited frequent cancellations and declining customer demand for travel to and from Haiti for the decision.
Haiti has been in the throes of one of its worst crises since last month, with gangs hijacking foreign aid workers and Haitians, hijacking fuel tanks and preventing others from entering the Varreux gas terminal outside. Port-au-Prince. The blockade has led to life-threatening shortages across the country.
The American Airlines announcement late Friday came on the same day that the leader of the federation of violent gangs that have blocked the delivery of fuel from Varreux since Oct. 17 announced the lifting of the blockade to allow gasoline, oil and kerosene to resume flowing. .
But Jimmy Barbecue Cherizier, the former Haitian police officer who is now a gang leader, said the ceasefire is only temporary. It is to allow the resignation of Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, he said, and for a week of reflection among Haitians in remembrance of the Battle of Vertiere on November 18, 1803, the historic victory against France that led to Haiti’s independence. .
If Ariel Henry does not resign, the same problem will continue, Cherizier said in a video statement, dressed in black. We will lift our ceasefire and this will be our strongest fight against it. After that no one will be able to say anything against us anymore.
A member of the Prime Minister’s team in response to Cheriziers’ requests said: We do not deal with gangs.
Operators of the Varreux terminal, West Indies Energy Company SA, WINECO, said the fuel started flowing again at 10 a.m. Friday.
In a statement, she unequivocally denied the information circulating on social media and some Haitian radio stations stating that WINECO is refusing to provide fuel even though everything is in place to guarantee security and free movement in the area.
The security situation, the company said, has deteriorated since November 10 due to ongoing confrontations between police and various armed groups.
WINECO confirms that despite their risks and fears for their lives, employees continue to show up every day at work and are available to fill customers ’trucks. It goes without saying that shooting with firearms in the vicinity of fuel tanks is also a major concern, the statement said. WINECO does not own the fuel nor can it decide on its delivery. It remains at the discretion of its customers, the sole owners of the fuel.
Cherizier, who is modeling himself as a leader, announced nine demands, including Henry’s resignation, the reopening of the Varreux gas terminal at Port-au-Prince starting Friday afternoon and the immediate return of police armored vehicles to their base. .
Stop shooting in the ghetto. Stop political persecution, he said.
Since last month, the coalition of gangs known as the G-9 Family and the Allies has blocked fuel tanks from entering Varreux, which stores about 90 percent of Haitis oil products.
The blockade, coupled with the resumption of gang fighting near a second, smaller terminal in the capital’s Martissant neighborhood, has forced hospitals to evacuate patients, schools closed and banks to reduce their hours to three days in week. Adding to the crisis is the refusal of tankers to work after some were abducted and their trucks hijacked.
A security corridor set up by the Haiti National Police has also failed to provide relief.
Due to lack of fuel, hospitals have been forced to evacuate patients and others have reported deaths that would have been prevented by access to oxygen and diesel for electricity. Foreign embassies have not been immune either.
Citing a lack of fuel aggravated by gangs and kidnappings, the U.S. and Canadian embassies have urged their citizens in Haiti to leave the country, warning that commercial flights may soon be unavailable. The U.S. first issued its warning last week on a travel alert and republished it again Thursday.
Warnings to leave Haiti come as 16 Americans and a Canadian remain hostage in the country, more than three weeks after being abducted by a gang east of Port-au-Prince. The group of 17 Christian missionaries with Ohio-based Christian aid ministries were abducted at gunpoint.
In the case of the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the warning has created panic among Americans as well as Haitians, many of whom have been unable to apply or renew their visas due to low staff in the section consular.
Spokesmen for the other two major US-based carriers serving Haiti, Spirit and JetBlue, have said their timetables remain unchanged.
Cherizier is wanted in connection with several massacres in Haiti and has been sanctioned by the US government along with two other former Haitian government officials after they were implicated in the brutal murder and rape of dozens of Haitians, including children, in 2018 in La Lagja the salty of Port-au-Prince. Despite calls from France and others in the international community for his arrest, he remains at large, holding press conferences and bending his forces between a weak government force and police.
During reflection week, Cherizier said gang members would reflect with Haitians in the diaspora and across the country in 10 regions on the unconditional resignation of Henry, who was eavesdropped on by President Jovenel Moise, weeks before his July 7 assassination. , to serve as a consensus prime minister. Since taking office, however, he has faced challenges from Haiti gangs and members of civil society who have called for a two-year transition to a new government.
We are a force, we have proved this. Everyone has seen our strength, Cherizier said. Everyone has seen that Ariel Henry can not govern the country.
Cherizier said the doors of the Varreux terminal, which is located in the Cite Soleil neighborhood, are open and trucks can travel without worries.
All government institutions and private companies can also open their doors without fear, he said, as he demands that fuel be sold at the same price it was sold before the crisis.
In a statement Friday, the ambassadors of Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union, and special representatives of the Organization of American States and the United Nations called on Haitian politicians and businessmen to act with responsibility. in the interest of the Haitian people, and to give priority to the restoration of law and order as well as the normal functioning of the strategic infrastructure.
Known as the NUCLEAR GROUP, diplomats condemned the violent criminal acts that have exacerbated the already deep suffering of the Haitians and hampered the work of the Haitian National Police.
They are deeply concerned, they said, about the oil supply crisis that has plagued the country for several weeks, as well as its humanitarian, economic and social impact on the Haitian population.
A peaceful context is essential for restoring state authority, tackling the problem of insecurity effectively, and showing a broad consensus on how to best lead the country toward general elections, the statement said.
– By Jacqueline Charles and Michael Wilner, Miami Herald
