The outbreak in Sierra Leone kills more and strains the health system





FREETOWN, Sierra Leone When a fuel tanker exploded in Sierra Leone last week, killing 98 at the scene, numerous survivors included a taxi driver who, while stuck in traffic, was engulfed in fire. The driver, Yusuf Kamara, suffered burns to 80 percent of his body. But for a while, he could walk, talk, and worry about the $ 27 lost in the fire, the salary for three days. These were not baby money, nor small money and all were burned, he said in an audio note, the last recording of his voice, before he died. Days after the blast in Freetown, the country’s capital and largest city, the tragedy took on more lives and put the country’s already precarious healthcare system to the test. The death toll has risen from 98 to 144, as of Saturday, and more survivors were still being admitted to hospitals on Friday.

In a country without a single burn unit, and with vital medications unavailable or ultimately, doctors and nurses are trying to avoid infections in patients who have survived so far.

It is a Herculean task. Most still admitted patients suffered burns over 25 percent of their body. At a hospital in Freetown known as 34 Military, the mortality rate has been around 60 percent. As patients die at another hospital, in the Emergency Room, their beds are being made for victims who have been less badly injured and who initially could not be admitted for lack of space. While Covid-19 has not beaten Sierra Leone, which has reported only 6,400 cases and 121 deaths throughout the pandemic, the country is no stranger to health crises. An Ebola epidemic that started in 2014 killed almost 4,000. Floods and landslides killed hundreds in 2017. But the severity of the injuries from this explosion shocked even seasoned doctors from previous crises. Scale and size, I have never seen anything like it, said Dr. Songor Koedeyama, a medical overseer of the hospital, who, as a result of the blasts, volunteered at Connaught Hospital, the country’s main hospital, where most of the victims were taken.

Dozens of drivers of vehicles and bicycles were killed and injured in this accident. Some were so poor that when they saw the tank leaking fuel shortly before the explosion, instead of fleeing, they hurried to collect some. Many of those killed were the breadwinners of their families, so the tragedy plunges further into despair some of the most needy in this West African nation. From the moment patients started flooding hospitals, doctors, nurses, administrators and government officials have worked all the time to pool supplies and manage a patchwork response. An emergency coordination team was able to work in the morning after the blast.

But from the beginning, the weaknesses of Sierra Leone’s health system have shown. Hospital staff members are burning fast and there are few doctors to replace them. Government pharmacies have not been able to provide essential medicines, including those for acute pain management and antibiotics. And doctors worry that this will only get worse. of The health sector in Sierra Leone is fragmented, a disorderly constellation of public, private, and nonprofit programs. Although the government is nominally responsible, it relies heavily on foreign donor funding and supplies. Patients surviving on low incomes should regularly purchase essential medicines from private pharmacies. But Lawrence Sandi, managing director for the National Agency for Medical Supplies, said the government is getting the tab on burn victims. When he heard about the explosion, Mr. Sandi said, he went straight to the Connaught Hospitals medical store, collected supplies there and gave them to doctors. With key supplies like IV fluid running out immediately after the accident, he went to the adjacent private pharmacy to buy more, he said.

I said what you have, pay well, said Mr. Sandi.

But in hospitals across the city, some families of patients said they had still been told to pay for medicines and other supplies. For survivors who have reached this point, care will become increasingly difficult, according to Dr. Kilongo Papy Mulailwa, a surgeon who helped respond to the fire. Patients discharged from the hospital should be returned to specialized hospitals for weekly treatment, for up to one year. Plastic surgery, which is about mobility, will require a lot of physical therapy. All of these are very difficult to reach in Sierra Leone, he said. You can predict that the next three months, for those who will survive, will be very difficult. But the lack of antibiotics is causing a more immediate problem. My fear is that we do not want to start a patient with him and then we do not have enough for all their treatment because they may develop resistance, said Mr. Sandi. Survivors are concerned not only about their recovery but also about the impact their absence will have on their families.

I take care of my brothers and sisters and my children, said Ibrahim Sorie, a 25-year-old driver, from his bed at Military Hospital 34 on Wednesday. His legs, arms and most of his head were burned and in a whisper, he said he was in extreme pain. I take care of everything, I pay the school fees. So now, with the accident, I just do not know what to do. We desperately need government support.

The families of those who have died, already lost and traumatized, are now also facing financial ruin. Mariatu Mansaray, a victim’s sister, was in a panic to make a living as she waited for a morgue to release the body of her younger brother Ibrahims on Thursday. She still does not know exactly how Ibrahim, a traffic police officer, got the fire. Not long before she died, Ibrahim told her from the hospital bed, I saw no fire, I saw only smoke. Morgue charged her $ 23 to wash Ibrahim’s body and $ 23 for an ambulance in total, more than she earned in a month. Moreover, she had to spend $ 165 to feed the mourners, an imperative in a country where funerals are extremely important. And then there would be a seven-day mourning ceremony in the family’s home village. I have to take care of his baby now, and I have two kids, I have to take care of everyone, she said with tears in her eyes, wearing pink and purple lace for the funeral. Her mother is ill, she said, and relied on Ibrahim’s monthly salary to make ends meet. It was already too much for all of us, and now that he’s gone, it’s worse.

From the hospital bed, the motorcycle taxi driver, Yusuf Kamara, made a video message to his mother last Saturday, two days after the fire. Tell my mom I will not die, he said. Give her courage. On Sunday evening he called his cousin, Memunatu Kamara, asking him to cook him a soup. But by the time she arrived with him the next morning, she was told he was dead. On the way to the funeral, Mr. Kamaras’s 7-year-old son saw a motorcycle. Look, Dad is coming! the little boy said to his grandmother, not understanding what had happened. Everyone started crying, Ms. Kamara said. There were no dry eyes in that car.

