Gaddafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya





FILE – Saif al-Islam was seen after his capture in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Zintan, Libya, November 19, 2011. On Sunday, November 14, 2021, the Libyan election agency said that the son and once prominent heir of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi has announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month. The election agency said al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers Sunday in the southern city of Sabah. (AP Photo / Ammar El-Darwish, File)

CAIRO (AP) The son and former heir of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month on Sunday, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern city of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital Tripoli, reportedly in a statement from the National High Election Commission. Gaddafi’s son was captured by fighters in the city of Zintan in late 2011, the year a popular NATO-backed uprising toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gaddafi was later assassinated in the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war. In a video shared by an election official, Saif al-Islam addressed the camera, saying God will set the right path for the country’s future. He was wearing a traditional Libyan cloak, turban and glasses. It was the first time in years that Saif al-Islam appeared in public. Saif al-Islam, who was seen as the reformist face of the Gaddafi regime before the 2011 uprising, was released in June 2017 after more than five years in prison. In July he told the New York Times in an exclusive interview that he was considering a candidacy for the country’s top office. His candidacy is likely to spark controversy across the divided country. Saif al-Islam is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the first weeks of the 2011 uprising. ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah declined to comment on Saif al-Islam’s candidacy. “The court does not comment on political issues, as on the legal side there is an arrest warrant pending and this has not changed,” he said. Gaddafi’s son, who has deep-rooted ties to tribes across Libya, is the first major presidential candidate to present his candidacy for the country’s top post. Also widely expected to announce their bids are powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, parliament speaker Agila Saleh and former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga. The election agency began the registration process for presidential and parliamentary candidates last week. Potential candidates have until November 22nd to register to run for the country’s top post, while parliamentary candidates have until December 7th to register their candidacies. Libya will hold presidential elections on December 24, after years of UN-led efforts to bring about a more democratic future and end the country’s war. After the overthrow and assassination of Gaddafi, oil-rich Libya spent most of the last decade spilling over into rival governments, one centered in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country. The announcement came after an international conference in Paris on Friday expressed support for holding free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24th. The long-awaited vote still faces challenges, including unresolved issues over election laws and occasional fighting between armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between countries east and west, separated by years of war, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops. Dictator Gaddafi had eight children, most of whom played important roles in his regime. His son Muatassim was killed at the same time as Gaddafi was captured and killed. Two other boys, Saif al-Arab and Khamis, were killed earlier in the uprising. Another boy, al-Saadi Gaddafi, was released in September after more than seven years in prison in the capital Tripoli following his extradition from neighboring Nigeria. __________ Associated Press writer Mike Corder contributed from The Hague, The Netherlands.

