Observer’s view on parliamentary standards Observer editorial office

The 2008 spending scandal irreversibly damaged the reputation of British parliamentarians. It was only a minority of MPs who abused the system, claiming duck houses, clearing the gap and renovating properties. However, the revelations that a significant number were milking the spending system to get the maximum they could within the letter of the regulation, and that a small number of them broke the law, strengthened the views of many voters that most MPs are motivated primarily by self-interest. .

That scandal should have been a moment of restoration, reminding MPs that the privilege of their duty requires them to respect the highest standards of integrity and to uphold the spirit, not just the letter, of the rules. But while there have been many belated improvements made to spending rules, including the establishment of an Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority and higher levels of transparency, revelations about the number of MPs who are benefiting financially as a result of their duties are questionable. . The deals show that many did not learn from the spending scandal.

Many are able to command these posts and this level of compensation just for the fact that they are MPs

The scandalous breach of Owen Patterson’s lobbying rules and Boris Johnsons’s failed attempt to help him evade responsibility has paved the way for a new review of what some MPs still see as legitimate ways to raise their salaries. Former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox has made at least $ 6 million in additional revenue, including practicing law, since 2005, and this is almost certainly an understatement. Some of this revenue is derived from the representation of the Prime Minister of the British Virgin Islands in a British government investigation into overseas corruption; in a video, he appears to have done part of this work from parliamentary property, which would be against the regulation, but which he denies. He spent considerable time away from parliament, in the Caribbean, while sitting, to do this work during the pandemic and used pandemic-related voting rules to represent his constituents while he was absent. Cox has also leased the London home he bought with the help of taxpayers, instead charging taxpayers more than 22,000 a year for rent in another dwelling. This is an agreement that remains within the rules, which allows MPs who already own properties in London funded in part by taxpayers under the old spending system, to act as owners while renting out other properties.

It’s not just Cox. Open Democracy has reported that the Conservative MP Marcus Fysh has a financial interest in a company that sells health insurance and tried to change legislation to allow the government to use funds raised from health and care taxes to create cash incentives for insurance providers. Laurence Robertson, another Conservative MP, is paid 24,000 a year 200 per hour by the Betting and Gaming Council and has used parliamentary questions to warn ministers against introducing stronger gambling laws. other deputies have received lucrative private sector consulting contracts: Sajid Javid earned $ 150,000 a year working for JP Morgan before being appointed health secretary; Andrew Mitchell earns more than 180,000 a year for just over 30 working days advising various private sector businesses; Julian Smith earned 144,000 a year working for three companies, including one hydrogen distribution company. Many other MPs have earned tens of thousands from their work outside parliament.

Arguments for allowing MPs to undertake lucrative jobs outside parliament are selfish to the extreme. We are supposed to believe that if we do not allow background MPs to supplement their annual salary of more than 81,000 with extra work, it will compromise the quality of our elected officials.

There is an argument to pay MPs more to adjust their salary to other very high jobs in the public sector, given their working hours, the nature of their work and their responsibilities. But if public service under a generous reward package is not a sufficiently motivating factor for people to be MPs, they should not be in parliament. We do not hear the same arguments in favor of allowing supervisors or police supervisors to hold second jobs and for good reason. Allowing MPs to make lucrative sums from foreign work opens up the risk of serious conflicts of interest hampering their ability to represent their constituents. It encourages them to prioritize the needs of their clients over the needs of their constituents. The idea that some would not enter parliament without being able to increase their income ignores the fact that many are able to command these posts and this level of compensation just because they are MPs.

The solution is simple: at a minimum, a limit should be placed on external income, which would allow MPs to undertake a very limited amount of modest paid work. Lobbying rules need to be enforced more tightly and sanctions for violating these rules need to be increased to ensure MPs are careful about taking jobs that could constitute a conflict of interest.

But the big unspoken problem is that we have a prime minister who, far from being an example, is one of the worst culprits in parliament in terms of his lack of integrity and honesty. He has been investigated by the parliamentary standards commissioner more than any other MP in the last three years; Today, we report new revelations about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri, whose company received thousands of pounds of public money during his time as mayor of London. It embodies the harmful culture of rights to be addressed. While he may eventually pay a personal political cost, the corruption of his post as prime minister continues to undermine voters’ confidence in the political system.