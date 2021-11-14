Michigan: Girl, 11, reportedly only survived US plane crash that killed pilot and three passengers | US News





An 11-year-old girl was the only survivor of a plane crash that killed four people on an island in Lake Michigan, it has been reported. The flight between Charlevoix City and Welke Airport on Beaver Island at the northern tip of the Great Lakes was landing when the collision occurred, according to NBC25. Four passengers and the pilot were on the departure of Island Airways at 1:30 p.m. from Charlevoix Municipal Airport at the time, Petoskey News reported. Flight records from uk.flightaware.com show that the aircraft, a 10-seater Britten Norman BN-2A with two engines, landed at 13:47 after being in the air for 15 minutes. But the U.S. Coast Guard was deployed to the scene after a helicopter crew that was in the area at the time during a training exercise received an emergency alert. The USCG Great Lakes Twitter account said the crew assisted emergency services and pulled out two injured people, including the 11-year-old. Helicopter crew members sat down and offered assistance and were able to lift and transport an 11-year-old female and an adult male to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, MI. The 11-year-old had chest compressions on the way to the hospital. – USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 13, 2021 The adult reportedly died later. The Coast Guard evacuated the girl and the terminally injured adult to McClaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The young man underwent urgent life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital, the Coast Guard said on Twitter. NBC25 said the Sheriff’s Office was in the process of notifying the victims’ families and would publish details of the deceased when official identification was made. According to local media, it is the first collision in the area since February 2001, when a pilot and passenger died and a mother and her three children survived when a twin-engine plane collided with a tree on Beaver Island during the fog. The Chicago Tribune reported at the time that the surviving family had to wait to escape the frozen winter temperatures for more than 15 hours.

