International
New Brunswick CUPE members return to work while voting on the tentative agreement
The Canadian Public Employees Union says about 20,000 workers in New Brunswick will return to work after the union submits a preliminary agreement with the government for their members to vote.
The union made the announcement around 20:30 on Saturday, saying “members will return to work as soon as possible”.
“There will be no milestones tomorrow [Sunday]”, Says the statement on the CUPE New Brunswick website and Facebook page.
This comes after the last round of negotiations, which went into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Thousands of civil servants, including school bus drivers, education support staff and transport workers, correctional staff and the community college system, have been on strike for more than two weeks.
Several support staff in the healthcare sector were on strike but were mandated to return to work by the province after a week.
In its statement Saturday night, CUPE said locals 2745 and 1253 reached a proposed memorandum of understanding regarding pension plans, something that had been a major point of contention.
Representatives of CUPE and the province also reached a proposed pay package that will be voted on by members in seven CUPElocals.CUPE said the government agreed to make the package available to three other locals, who include employees with community colleges and WorkSafeNB.
The union also said they are in the process of finalizing a tentative deal for NB Liquor employees. Without an agreement, they will be in a legal strike position on Tuesday.
The New Brunswick government also issued a statement Saturday night.
He said details about the reopening of the schools are being finalized and will be announced on Sunday. The province relocated all schools to home teaching and closed some workers in the education sector after the strike began.
The government said both sides have agreed not to share details of the agreements publicly until they are ratified.
